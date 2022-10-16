Indiana Becomes First Division I Football Program to 700 Losses

Indiana football reached a remarkable milestone on Saturday afternoon, but it’s probably not an achievement the program wishes to flaunt.

That’s because the Hoosiers became the first NCAA Division I program to reach 700 all-time losses, with a 38–33 defeat to Maryland.

In fairness, Indiana has been playing since 1887, so there’s been well over a century to rack up losses. The Hoosiers didn’t exactly start out on the right path either, as the first game in program history under AB Woodford was a 40–2 loss to Wabash College.

A few years later in 1891, IU fell 60–0 to Purdue before losing again in even worse fashion the following season, 68–0. Since those early defeats, the Hoosiers have struggled to win consistently, embodied by the fact that no Indiana Coach has left the program with a winning record since Bo McMillin went 63–48–1 from 1934-47.

On Saturday, despite a three-touchdown game from quarterback Connor Bazelak, the Hoosiers couldn’t hold onto a three-point Halftime lead even though the Terrapins lost starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to injury late in the contest.

Indiana (3–4) will look to rebound next Saturday against Rutgers.

More CFB Coverage:

Hoosiers Now: Voice of the Hoosiers’ Don Fischer Honored for Hall of Fame Induction, Indiana-Maryland Game

For more Indiana coverage, go to Hoosiers Now.