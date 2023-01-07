Indiana Basketball’s Race Thompson Out Indefinitely With Leg Injury

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana senior forward Race Thompson is out indefinitely after suffering a right leg injury on Thursday at Iowa.

When the injury occurred, Thompson had nine points and three rebounds as Indiana led by 12 points with 4:35 left in the first half. Indiana lost this game 91-89 to move to 10-4 overall and 1-2 in Big Ten play.

“Well it’s tough because I thought he had his legs taken out from under him,” Indiana Coach Mike Woodson said on Thursday. “No call. It’s a bad play, it really is.”

