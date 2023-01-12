Indiana Basketball’s Grace Berger: ‘It Was Just Time That She Needed’

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana Women’s basketball senior guard Grace Berger has been back in the lineup since the new year when she started practicing ahead of her return versus Northwestern on the road.

It was a long month and a half as Berger first injured her right knee at the Las Vegas Invitational in the Hoosiers’ third Offensive possession versus Auburn.

“We got the best possible news when we got back from Vegas,” Indiana head coach Teri Moren said.

