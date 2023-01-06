Indiana basketball vs. Northwestern primer: TV, radio, injuries

Indiana basketball’s season has taken an unwanted turn as Northwestern visits for Big Ten action.

The Hoosiers (10-4, 1-2) are missing two key players – Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson – and they are coming off a loss to Iowa in which they led by 21 points in the opening 7 minutes. Trayce Jackson-Davis (30 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks) and Jalen Hood-Schifino (21 points, 5 3-pointers, 9 assists) led IU.

The Wildcats (11-3, 2-1) split home games this week, losing to Ohio State and beating Illinois. Chase Audige (15.8) and Boo Buie (13.9) lead Northwestern, which is happy to turn any game into a rock fight. The Wildcats, who have won 6 of their past 7 games overall, make just 38% of their shots from the field, while opponents hit just 36.3%. Brooks Barnhizer of Lafayette Jeff comes off the bench, averaging 5.5 points and 4.4 rebounds.

