Indiana basketball vs. North Carolina tv, radio, key players, coaches

Now Indiana basketball’s schedule gets turned up a notch. The No. 11 (USA TODAY) Hoosiers (6-0) host No. 1 (for the time being) North Carolina (6-1) in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

IU has faced just one test so far, winning 81-79 at Xavier. (Stats). Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers (20.8 points, 8.8 rebounds), while Xavier Johnson (10.0 points, 5.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds) has become the No. 2 weapons. Race Thompson (8.4 points, 5.4 rebounds) and Malik Reneau (11.2 points, 5.0 rebounds) have been consistent, and Tamar Bates had his career best game vs. Jackson State.

The Tar Heels are playing in the Phil Knight Invitational event, and lost 70-65 to Iowa State on Friday as the Cyclones scored 10 straight points in the closing 3 minutes to overtake UNC. Armando Bacot (16.8 points, 12 rebounds), Caleb Love (18.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists), RJ Davis (15.2 points) and Leaky Black (9.0 points, 7.4 rebounds) are the key returnees from last season’s national runner-up squad. Northwestern transfer Pete Nance 14.0 points, 47.4% 3-pointers) also starts. Their roster includes freshman Jalen Washington from Gary West.

Indiana basketball vs. North Carolina time, TV, radio

Time: 9:15 pm ET Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

TV: ESPN

Radio: 105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis, SiriusXM Channel 83 and here.

IU enters Big Ten play and faces more tough non-conference matchups over the next couple of weeks.

December 3Sat., at Rutgers, 4 p.m., BTN

December 7Wed., vs. Nebraska, 8:30 p.m., BTN

December 10Sat., vs. Arizona at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m., Fox

December 17Sat., at Kansas, noon, ESPN2

Indiana basketball, North Carolina coaches

IU’s Mike Woodson (27-14) is in his second season; North Carolina’s Hubert Davis (33-11) is also in his second season.