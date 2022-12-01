Indiana basketball vs. North Carolina score updates, Highlights

The No. 8 (USA TODAY) Indiana Hoosiers host No. 15 North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The undefeated Hoosiers are relishing the chance to compete against a team that was ranked No. 1 until it suffered two losses – one of them in Quadruple overtime – last weekend. The game will feature a matchup of not-fully-healthy All-America big men: IU’s Trayce Jackson-Davis (thumb, back; 18.8 points per game, 8.0 rebounds) and UNC’s Armando Bacot (ankle; 16.7, 11.3).

Other Indiana basketball players to watch: Xavier Johnson (11.0 points, 66.7% 3-pointers, 4.8 assists), Malik Reneau (10.7 points, 4.7 rebounds), Tamar Bates (8.5 points), Race Thompson (8.2 points, 5.2 rebounds), Miller Kopp (8.2 points, 52% 3s), Jalen Hood-Schifino (7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists).

Other North Carolina players to watch: Caleb Love (20.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 steals), RJ Davis (15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds), Pete Nance (11.9 points, 41.7% 3s, 5.0 rebounds), Leaky Black (8.7 points, 41.2% 3s) 7.1 rebounds).

Final: Indiana 77, North Carolina 65

The Indiana Hoosiers remain undefeated and hand the North Carolina Tar Heels their third straight loss. IU Dominates in paint points and makes North Carolina struggle from the field (33.9%).

Trayce Jackson-Davis has 21 points, 9 rebounds and 4 blocked shots, and is joined in double figures by Xavier Johnson (20, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals), Jalen Hood-Schifino (14, 6 assists), and Trey Galloway (11). The Hoosiers shot 3-of-13 on 3-pointers.

Pete Nance has 15 points and 10 rebounds, Armando Bacot has 12 and 10, and Caleb Love has 13 points.

North Carolina goes 20-of-27 on free throws, while IU is 12-of-18.

IU (7-0) opens Big Ten play Saturday at Rutgers.

3:41 left in 2H: Indiana 64, North Carolina 55

Trey Galloway’s reverse layup off of an IU Steal gives him 10 points.

Armando Bacot is up to 10 points and 10 rebounds, including a banked-in free throw.

North Carolina is shooting the bonus with over 7 minutes left. The Tar Heels have committed 3 fouls this half.

7:43 left 2H: Indiana 59, North Carolina 47

Xavier Johnson hits double figures with a steal and layup. He has 11 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. Tar Heels are shooting 31.3%.

11:24 left 2H: Indiana 52, North Carolina 41

13:58 left 2H: Indiana 48, North Carolina 35

Trayce Jackson-Davis has 17 points, 7 rebounds, 4 blocked shots and 3 assists. Tar Heels are shooting 28.2%.

16:01 left 2H: Indiana 44, North Carolina 31

It’s 9-2 early in the second half.

Halftime: Indiana 35, North Carolina 29

Jalen Hood-Schifino has 12 points, and Trayce Jackson-Davis has 10 with 7 rebounds. The Hoosiers have committed 11 fouls but only 3 turnovers.

The Tar Heels are hitting just 28.6% from the field and have made 9-of-14 free throws. Pete Nance has 11 points, but Armando Bacot has just 4 with 7 rebounds.

3:26 left 1H: Indiana 32, North Carolina 24

Trey Galloway has consecutive dunks, capping an 11-2 IU run.

Trayce Jackson-Davis leaves the court with his 2nd foul.

Not sure how many dunks Trayce Jackson-Davis has, it seems like he’s getting on every play. He’s up to 10 points and 7 rebounds.

7:41 left 1H: Indiana 21, North Carolina 20

Jalen Hood-Schifino has 12 points with more than 8 minutes left in the first half.

Pete Nance scores 7 points in a row and the Tar Heels lead 18-17 at the 9-minute mark.

UNC starts shooting bonus free throws at the 10:18 mark. Malik Reneau and Jordan Geronimo have 2 fouls each.

11:56 left 1H: Indiana 12, North Carolina 8

Trayce Jackson-Davis has just 1 point, but he has 4 rebounds and 2 blocked shots. The Tar Heels are shooting 12.5% ​​from the floor.

15:51 left 1H: Indiana 6, North Carolina 5

Jalen Hood-Schifino has all of IU’s early scoring. Armando Bacot goes back to the locker room for treatment for a short time.

Quite a crowd at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

