Indiana Basketball to Hold First Ever Pro Day on Oct. 7

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana men’s basketball announced on Tuesday that it will host the first Pro Day in program history on Friday, Oct. 7.

Representatives from all 30 NBA teams will be invited to watch the 2022-23 Hoosiers go through a pro-style combine workout.

“I think it will be a great opportunity for the players in our program,” said Indiana Coach Mike Woodson, who was a head Coach for nine years in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks. “All of them aspire to play at the highest level.”

It will be a busy Homecoming Weekend in Bloomington, Ind. The Pro Day is scheduled for the afternoon of Oct. 7, and will be followed by Hoosier Hysteria at 8 pm ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. On Saturday, Oct. 8 the Indiana football team will take on the Michigan Wolverines at Noon ET at Memorial Stadium.

The Indiana men’s basketball team enters the 2022-23 season with perhaps the highest expectations the program has had in a decade. The Hoosiers are considered the Big Ten favorite by a number of national media outlets, and have received a preseason ranking as high as No. 6 in the Nation by Lindy’s Sports.

Woodson Returns four starters from last year’s team, including point guard Xavier Johnson and forwards Miller Kopp, Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis, making Indiana one of the most experienced teams in college basketball. Jordan Geronimo and Tamar Bates returned to Indiana as candidates for breakout seasons.

In his first full recruiting cycle, Woodson secured a top 10 recruiting class that features five-star recruits Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau from Montverde Academy, as well as Georgia Class 4A Player of the Year Kaleb Banks and Indiana All-Star shooting guard CJ Gunn.

The Pro Day is Oct. 7 will not be open to fans or media, but the team will make its first public appearance later that evening at Hoosier Hysteria.

