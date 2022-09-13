Indiana Basketball to Hold First Ever Pro Day on Oct. 7

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana men’s basketball announced on Tuesday that it will host the first Pro Day in program history on Friday, Oct. 7.

Representatives from all 30 NBA teams will be invited to watch the 2022-23 Hoosiers go through a pro-style combine workout.

“I think it will be a great opportunity for the players in our program,” said Indiana Coach Mike Woodson, who was a head Coach for nine years in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks. “All of them aspire to play at the highest level.”

