Indiana basketball recruiting: Updated 2024 Hot Board

Mike Woodson in a win over Bethune-Cookman on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

Mike Woodson and his staff have made inroads with numerous highly-ranked 2024 prospects this fall. Peegs.com updates the Indiana basketball 2024 hot board as the high school season begins across the country.

The post-July evaluation period began with high-priority 2023 targets visiting Bloomington, but through a combination of missing and backing off prospects, the program shifted its focus to the 2024 class. Although the concentration is currently on 2024 players, that does not mean the Hoosiers are completely done with the 2023 class. Indiana signed Jakai Neweton and Gabe Cupps earlier this month, and the spring will provide more opportunities to sign players. Woodson swooped in for Malik Reneau and Tamar Bates in consecutive springs. There is hope that something similar happens in April of 2023.

Back to the 2024 class, Indiana is recruiting well and drawing many top Juniors to campus. The list of official and unofficial visitors to Bloomington this fall has been as good as any program nationally. Of course, Indiana needs to turn visits and interest into commitments and signings (2024 cannot sign until November 2023), but the foundation is there to build an exceptional 2024 recruiting class.

Indiana offered 19 of the current 247Sports.com’s 50 2024 prospects. A few have committed elsewhere or eliminated Indiana from their recruiting list already, but the Hoosiers keep going after the top national talent in the junior class. There will be more players that improve and gain nationwide attention. The Hoosier coaching staff showed in the spring of 2022 that they can identify talent early and get a foot in the door with a prospect before they rise in the rankings. Andrej Stojakovic and Arrinten Page were two prime examples of that – unranked before Indiana started to recruit them but became top-50 prospects.

The hot board is based on perceived mutual interest. Here is a look at the current 2024 recruiting hot board for the Indiana basketball program.