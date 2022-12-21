Indiana basketball, Purdue basketball discussed by Robbie Hummel

Indiana and Purdue share one issue – neither is shooting well from 3-point range. But Purdue has something IU doesn’t at the moment – ​​a big man who creates Matchup Nightmares for opponents.

The No. 21 (USA TODAY) Hoosiers are shooting 36% on the season from long range, but have been lower than that in a couple of their recent losses. The No. 1 and undefeated Boilers are hitting 31.5% on 3s, and they’ve been lower than that in their past two games.

Former Boilermakers star Robbie Hummel discussed both squads in his appearance with Jeff Goodman on their Field of 68 podcast.

Kansas throttled IU last weekend. The Hoosiers were never really in the game.

