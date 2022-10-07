Indiana Basketball Pro Day an Intriguing Sign For Program’s Future

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – For the first time in program history, Indiana will host a Pro Day on Friday prior to Hoosier Hysteria. Representatives from all 30 NBA teams are invited to watch the 2022-23 Hoosiers go through a pro-style combine workout.

“I think when you’ve got high expectations and you’ve got a few players that might have a crack at playing at the next level, it’s OK to invite the NBA world into your life,” Woodson said. “I’m not afraid of that. I don’t think it puts any added pressure on our players.”

