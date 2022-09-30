Indiana Basketball Preps for More Three-Point Production

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — First year Indiana basketball Coach Mike Woodson led his Hoosiers to their first NCAA Tournament since 2016 last season and a 21-14 overall record. It was a drastic improvement from seasons prior, but there’s one huge category Indiana is working on — three-point production.

“That was a big problem last year,” Woodson said at Indiana Basketball Media Day. “I thought we got a lot of good looks…being in the top five in college basketball in terms of open threes that we just didn’t knock down.”

