Indiana basketball point guard Xavier Johnson injured vs. Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – As they pulled one injured point guard back into the rotation Saturday, the Hoosiers watched another limp off with a potentially serious injury.

Diving for a loose ball during the first half of Indiana’s game at Kansas, fifth-year senior Xavier Johnson appeared to have his ankle rolled onto by a Jayhawk player. He immediately clutched his right leg in pain, stood up briefly then laid back down on the floor. After several minutes of medical attention, he was helped to the IU bench by teammates, unable to put any weight on the affected ankle/leg.

Eventually, Johnson went to the locker room with team trainer Tim Garl, and did not return to the bench before halftime. At the half, IU released the following statement:

“Indiana fifth-year senior guard Xavier Johnson (foot) will not return this afternoon against Kansas. No further questions will be addressed at this point. The program will provide further details when available.”

Johnson returned to IU’s bench in the second half on crutches, with a walking boot on his injured right foot.

