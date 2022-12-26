Indiana basketball player Anthony Leal uses NIL money to pay off his sister’s student loan debt

Indiana basketball player Anthony Leal gave his older sister Lauren an amazing Christmas gift.

Anthony used his Name, Image and Likeness money to pay off Lauren’s student loan debt.

Lauren, the oldest of Martin and Sherry Leal’s two children, played basketball for two years at DePauw University — which is Division III and non-scholarship — before transferring to Indiana University as a regular student and graduating from IU last week.

Anthony, a 2020 Indiana Mr. Basketball from Bloomington South, is a 6-foot-5 junior guard on the IU basketball team.

The gift was captured on video and posted on social by their mom Sherry.

Anthony wrote on Twitter: “Some folks have negative opinions about NIL. But without it, things like this wouldn’t be possible…”

The video begins with Lauren opening a Christmas card from her brother and starting to read it:

“You have a spark of goodness that brought into the world, you radiate kindness and bring happiness to so many people, especially me.

“Hey sis, I wanted to let you know how much I look up to you and admire who you are. Your soul is beautiful, and you are the best role model ever.

“There is no doubt that I have made it to where I am today because of you. Someone like you deserves no burdens or restrictions in life, and I feel like the best way to help you with that is by — ”

Lauren pauses, looks at her brother in shock. “I don’t even know how much that is,” she says.

Anthony replies: “I do. It’s zero now.”

Lauren, with a Massive look of disbelief: “Like, actually?”

Anthony, smiling, nods.

Prompted both others in the room, Lauren continues reading the card: “I feel like the best way to help you with that is by paying off your student loan debt. Love little bro, Ant.”

Anthony Leal with his older sister Lauren on Christmas 2022.

–