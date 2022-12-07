Indiana Basketball “Out-Toughed” at Rutgers, Looking To Respond Against Nebraska

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – For Coach Mike Woodson, Indiana’s first loss was simple.

Rutgers was the Tougher team, and Indiana “couldn’t throw it in the ocean.”

This was reflected by Indiana’s 30.4 shooting percentage as a team. Hoosiers not named Miller Kopp or Trayce Jackson-Davis were a dreadful 4 for 33, 12.1 percent, and Woodson thought Indiana missed a lot of open looks.

Rutgers held a 47-to-33 rebounding advantage, which included 12 Offensive rebounds. Woodson said rebounding is about guts, effort and putting a body on a body when the shot goes up. He’s continually emphasized rebounding as a major factor in winning, which contributed to Indiana’s top-ranked defensive efficiency last season, but that rebounding effort went missing against Rutgers.

