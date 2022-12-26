Indiana basketball moves up to No. 16 in AP Top-25 poll

Indiana is trending in the right direction again following a pair of wins last week to round out the non-conference season.

The Hoosiers improved two spots in this week’s Associated Press Top-25 poll, rising from No. 18 last week to No. 16 this week. Today marks the 8th consecutive week that Indiana has been ranked inside the top-20 of the AP poll.

The two-spot rise in the poll comes after a pair of non-conference home wins over Elon and Kennesaw State. Indiana won the two games by a combined margin of 38 points, cruising past Elon and finding just enough intensity late in the second half against Kennesaw State. The Hoosiers are now set for a 13-day break for the holidays before opening the thick of the Big Ten schedule.

Looking around the rest of the AP poll, Indiana has or will play 10 teams either in the top-25 or receiving votes — No. 1 Purdue; Well. 4 Kansas; Well. 5 Arizona; Well. 15 Badger State; Well. 22 Xavier; Well. 25 North Carolina; RV Maryland; RV Illinois; RV Ohio State; RV Michigan State.

The pair of wins heading into the new year were crucial for the Hoosiers as they had lost three of their last four games prior to this past week. Although none of the losses appear to be overly damaging to IU’s postseason resume — at Rutgers, at Kansas, vs. Arizona — it was still an important last week for Indiana to get right heading into the new year.

Indiana didn’t make it totally easy on itself, though, Escaping Elon and Kennesaw State while short-handed and struggling for long stretches of both games. The Hoosiers were without preseason All-American forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (precautionary) and senior starting point guard Xavier Johnson (foot surgery), forcing head Coach Mike Woodson to insert junior guard Trey Galloway and freshman forward Malik Reneau into the starting lineup.

While Indiana managed to walk away from its final two non-conference games unscathed, it’s clear the Hoosiers still have plenty to work on before the resumption of Big Ten play. The energy of the team once again lacked in both games, as did stretches of poor defense and offensive success.

In just the Big Ten alone, the conference has seven teams ranked or receiving votes, which is the most among any conference in the nation. Indiana’s first test against a currently ranked Big Ten foe comes Saturday, Jan. 14 against Greg Gard’s Wisconsin Badgers at Assembly Hall.