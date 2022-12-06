Indiana Basketball Moves Up in Joe Lunardi’s Latest Bracketology
Bracketology in December?
Plenty will change by the time the real NCAA Tournament bracket is released in March, but it’s interesting to see where teams stack up early in the season.
Indiana is coming off an up-and-down week, which started with a 77-65 win over North Carolina. Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis convincingly won his Matchup against fellow preseason All-American Armando Bacot, scoring 21 points with 10 rebounds four assists and four blocks. The Hoosiers controlled the game, leading for the final 26-plus minutes with double-digit scoring nights from Xavier Johnson, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trey Galloway to support Jackson-Davis.
Indiana began Big Ten play with a road trip to Jersey Mike’s Arena to play a Rutgers team that simply out-toughed the Hoosiers. The Scarlet Knights sent constant double and triple teams at Jackson-Davis, and Indiana shot 30.4 percent from the field. Miller Kopp’s 21-point effort kept things interesting for a bit, but Indiana’s offense struggled mightily with Hood-Schifino out with a back injury.
By the looks of ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s latest Bracketology, the win over North Carolina carried more weight than the loss at Rutgers for Indiana’s NCAA Tournament résumé. The Hoosiers moved up to a No. 2 seed, which is the second-highest projection of any Big Ten team.
Here’s the complete East region:
Lunardi has Purdue winning the Big Ten and earning a No. 1 seed The Big Ten and Big 12 each got nine teams in the field, which is tied for the most of any conference. After Purdue and Indiana, Lunardi has Maryland as a No. 4 seed, Illinois as a No. 5 seed, Iowa and Ohio State as No. 6 seeds, Wisconsin as a No. 8 seed, Rutgers as a No. 10 seed and Michigan State as a No. 11 seeds To see the full Bracketology, CLICK HERE.
