Indiana Basketball Coach Mike Woodson Still Has Plans For Indiana Big Man Logan Duncomb, a Sophomore from Cincinnati

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Logan Duncomb, Indiana’s 6-foot-10, 235-pound sophomore center, has been under the weather lately and wasn’t available for three straight games. He was dressed again last Saturday in Las Vegas, but wasn’t in game shape or able to really contribute yet.

That was too bad. Because in a game like that, where No. 9-ranked Arizona threw a ton of size at the Hoosiers in an 89-75 win, having Duncomb available to bang around with 7-foot center Oumar Ballo and 6-foot-11 forward Azuolas Tubelis might have helped.

