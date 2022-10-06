Indiana basketball Coach Mike Woodson details adjusting to preseason hype, potentially scheduling Kentucky

Mike Woodson knows it’s good for Indiana basketball to have a real, national Buzz surrounding the program for the first time since 2016. The second-year head Coach understands that there are high expectations for the Hoosiers thanks to the return of Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson — and the additions of an eye-popping recruiting class, headlined by top-50 freshmen Malik Reneau and Jalen Hood-Schifino. This was all part of the plan for Woodson.

“I came back for two things; win Big Ten titles and some national titles,” Woodson said is the College Hoops Today podcast with Jon Rothstein. “That’s the only thing I’m going to push for. I’m not back here to just get into the tournament. I’m here to win Big Ten titles and national titles. When you recruit players to come to Indiana, if you’re selling them on anything less than that, you’re defeating the purpose of what this is about.”

The season is right around the corner, and Woodson is eyeballing that next big step for Indiana where they live up to the preseason hype and turn into the Big Ten’s best team.

Here is everything Woodson had to say in the wide-ranging interview: