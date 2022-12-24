Indiana basketball All-American center Trayce Jackson-Davis out against Kennesaw State

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Indiana preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis is out due to precautionary reasons Tonight as the No. 18 Hoosiers face Kennesaw State. This is the second consecutive missed game for Jackson-Davis.

The 6-foot-9 senior Jackson-Davis leads Indiana in scoring (16.4 points per game), rebounding (8.3 per game) and blocked shots (2.7 per game). No other IU player is scoring in double figures per game.

Jackson-Davis has been battling back pain since IU’s 86-56 win over Miami (Ohio) on Nov. 23. He received attention for his back on the sideline of that game. Despite the lingering back issue, the senior center tallied a triple-double in a win over Nebraska.

They also missed the Little Rock game around Thanksgiving.

Kansas was the first game this season that Jackson-Davis played without his right hand wrapped. So, there was positive news for his health going into the holidays.

IU also is without a starting point guard senior point guard Xavier Johnsonwho suffered a foot injury at Kansas and had surgery on Wednesday and expects to miss several weeks.

Jordan Geronimo dressed for the Elon game but did not play due to a dislocated finger. Mike Woodson said Geronimo’s pain tolerance will determine his timeline.

Hood-Schifino registered his career-high in points (17) against Elon as his role expanded. Freshman CJ Gunn and Logan Duncomb came off the Hoosier bench to record career-highs as well. Gunn finished with 11 points, while Duncomb scored ten and grabbed five rebounds. Gunn had two highlight-reel dunks against Elon – a tip dunk and an alley-oop that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Jackson-Davis was one of five preseason AP All-Americans, joined by Drew Timme of Gonzaga, Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky, Armando Bacot of North Carolina and Marcus Sasser of Houston.

