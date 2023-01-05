Indiana basketball 5-star recruiting prospects Headline loaded NIBC event in La Porte

A number of big-time Indiana basketball recruiting targets will be playing in Indiana this week and weekend in La Porte.

Five-stars Asa Newell, Derik Queen and Liam McNeeley of Montverde Academy are among the many headliners for the NIBC event at the La Porte Civic Auditorium that begins today and runs through Saturday.

Ticket link: https://nibchoops.com/sports/2021/11/29/TicketsPage.aspx

Here are some of the key Indiana prospects in action, plus the full schedule, including what games are on ESPNU or ESPN+.

Key players with national ranking:

Five-star Asa Newell, Montverde, 2024, 6-foot-9 forward, No. 6.

Five-star Derik Queen, Montverde, 2024, 6-foot-9 center, No. 17.

Five-star Liam McNeeley, Montverde, 2024, 6-foot-7 forward, No. 22.

Four-star Bryce Heard, Montverde, 2025, 6-foot-5 guard, No. 47.

Five-star Bryson Tucker, IMG, 2025, 6-foot-6 wing, No. 19.

Five-star Mikel Brown, Sunrise Christian, 2025, 5-foot-11 point guard, No. 8.

There are some other players who could end up on the IU Radar as well.

Here is the full schedule, all times Eastern:

Thursday

3 p.m.—Wasatch Academy vs. La Lumiere, ESPNU

5 p.m.—Montverde vs. Sunrise Christian, ESPNU

7 p.m. — Bishop Walsh vs. Long Island Lutheran, ESPN+

Friday

3 p.m.—Legacy vs. AZ Compass Prep, ESPN+

5 p.m. — Indianapolis Cathedral vs. Chicago Simeon, ESPN2

7 p.m. — Oak Hill vs. IMG, ESPN+

9 p.m.—Montverde vs. Wasatch Academy, ESPN+

Saturday

2 p.m.—Bishop Walsh vs. Legacy, ESPN+

4 p.m. — AZ Compass Prep vs. Oak Hill, ESPN+

6 p.m.—Sunrise Christian vs. IMG, ESPN+

8 p.m. — Long Island Lutheran vs. La Lumiere, ESPN+