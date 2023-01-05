Indiana at Iowa men’s basketball glance: Time, TV channel, live stream

Hawkeyes try to snap 3-game losing streak against No. 15 Hoosiers

Iowa guard Connor McCaffery (30) drives on Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis during a men’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Jan. 21, 2021. (The Gazette)

What: Well. 15 Indiana (10-3 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) at Iowa (8-6, 0-3)

When/where: Thursday, 8:07 pm, Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: FS1 (Jason Benetti, Bill Raftery)

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network affiliates, including WMT (600), KKRQ-FM (100.7) and KXIC (800).

Series: Indiana leads, 106-80

Line: Iowa by 1.5

Iowa’s next game: Sunday at Rutgers, 11 a.m. (CT)

Five Facts:

1. Iowa has lost its last three games. It hasn’t lost four straight since the final four regular-season games of 2018-19.

2. Since 2019-20, Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis leads all conference players in scoring and blocked shots. He is averaging 16.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and a Big Ten-high 2.7 blocked shots.

3. Iowa swept two games from the Hoosiers last year. The second was in the Big Ten tournament semifinals when Jordan Bohannon banked in a 3-point shot with 1.1 seconds left to break a tie. Fifth-year Indiana guard Xavier Johnson, who had 20 points and 9 assists in that game, is out because of foot surgery.

4. In Big Ten games, the Hawkeyes are shooting just 37 percent from the field to their opponents’ 48.6 percent.

5. This is the 40th anniversary of the first basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.