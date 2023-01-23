Indiana ascends, Arkansas sinks in updated 2023 NCAA Tournament projection

Joe Lunardi updated his bracketology projections for the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Indiana earned a substantial bump after putting together a three-game winning streak after a potential rock-bottom loss to Penn State. Arkansas, a potential National Championship contender in November, has fallen off due to injuries and a frustrating offense.

The Hogs had lost five of six before Saturday’s 69-57 win over Ole Miss.

“That’s one game,” Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. “I can tell you that the mental makeup of our team right now is better than it was three and a half hours ago. But, as we all know, on Tuesday night, that game is going to have its own theme. It’s going to have its own identity. The game in Baton Rouge has nothing to do with how the next game unfolds from a style standpoint. Rosters are different, Rotations are slightly different. So you’ve got to go into each game with adjustments. And I mean, I certainly didn’t walk in here today and think that our Rotations were going to go the way that they did. The game dictates minutes. The game dictates shot attempts.”

Here’s a look at Lunardi’s projection for the 2023 NCAA Tournament and our thoughts on every single matchup: