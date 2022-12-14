Indiana Arts Commission announces 2023 push; VU Messiah concert set for Dec. 21—Chicago Tribune

Miah Michaelsen, executive director of the Indiana Arts Commission, announced updates for arts funding in 2023, during a public address to arts leaders Wednesday at a holiday luncheon at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts Hosted by South Shore Arts and the IAC Regional Arts Council .

“The State of Indiana ranks 40th nationally in per capita investment for the creative sector which breaks down to just 52 cents per Resident and we can do better than that,” Michaelsen said.

“Our state Neighbors like Michigan Ranks 29th with 98 cents per resident, Illinois at 26th with $1.08 per resident, and Ohio is 17th with $1.70 per resident.”

Guided by South Shore Arts, based at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, the organization has a mission to Herald and support visual arts programming geared toward artists and Residents of Northwest Indiana and south Suburban Chicago. In 1997, the organization’s duties expanded to include appointed members to serve as a Regional Arts Partner of the Indiana Arts Commission, providing Grants and other arts-related services for arts and other nonprofit organizations throughout Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

Full disclosure: since 2016, in my own capacity as a newspaper arts and culture columnist for Chicago Tribune Media, has included my contribution as a member of this IAC Regional Arts Council representing Northwest Indiana.

In 1997, the Indiana Arts Commission and 12 community-based organizations jointly established the Indiana Regional Partnership Initiative, a collaborative project to enhance support for arts and cultural activities statewide, especially in underserved areas. The partnership was developed to address issues that arose out of an IAC strategic planning process.

The mission of the partnership and regional arts councils continues to provide broad, local access to services and funding opportunities for the arts throughout the state of Indiana. Available services include but are not limited to information and referral, technical assistance and regranting of state and federal funds. In Collaboration with the Indiana Arts Commission, the Regional Arts Partnership exists to promote participation in and advocacy for the arts in Indiana.

Michaelsen said she will hold a press conference on Monday at 3 pm CST announcing updates released by the Indiana Arts Commission, including a new initiative funded by the Federal Social Security Administration’s Division of Aging. The program called “IAC’s Lifelong Arts Indiana” is a program to improve the quality of life for older adults with arts activities and programs and ranks as the first-in-the-nation produced on such a large scale.

“This is unusual, since it’s the IAC who often has to go to other organizations to push for new programs to be established, and with our own organization doing the funding,” Michaelsen said.

“But in this case, it was the FSSA’s idea and it’s their own funding to make this happen.”

The IAC press conference is open to the public to view and will be streamed at www.in.gov/arts/.

Post Tribune Twice-weekly News updates from Northwest Indiana delivered every Monday and Wednesday

A Messiah Christmas Community concert, packed with Musicians and choral Voices before a live audience, ushers in the holidays led by Valparaiso University Professor of Music Christopher M. Cock.

The concert is at 7 pm Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the Chapel of the Resurrection at Valparaiso University. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for Seniors with anyone age 17 and under free with a paying ticket holder. For information, call 219-464-5162 or visit valpo.edu/bach/performances.

In 2004, Cock cofounded the Bach Institute, designed for performances presenting the works of German Composer Johann Sebastian Bach triennially, as well as fostering Scholarships and annual opportunities to salute the music of Bach and study the composer’s professional years.

“The concert showcases an excellent chamber chorus of 19 and a period instrument orchestra,” Cock said. “It will be Fleet and fun.”

Dedicated in 1959 after three years of construction at a cost of $7.5 million, the Chapel of the Resurrection at Valparaiso University Ranks as one of the largest Collegiate Chapels in the US and features an altar of black Italian Marble and vaulted above space rising higher than 100 feet.

“The acoustics of the Chapel of the Resurrection are an Incredible for a performance experience,” Cock said. “It’s amazing to be on that altar and have a gathering of people all together for the same reason. And when the concert sound combines with the visual interior surroundings, the audience becomes wrapped in an artistic moment that is unmatched.”

Philip Potempa is a journalist, published author and the director of marketing at Theater at the Center. They can be reached at [email protected].