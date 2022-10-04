Indiana and Michigan State Receive Weekly Men’s Soccer Honors
Offensive Player of the Week
Herbert Endeley, Indiana
F – Sr. —Blaine, Minn. – Totino-Grace
- Tallied four points in two conference matches last week, recording a goal and two assists
- Recorded a goal and an assist in IU’s 4-1 win over Northwestern
- Assisted the game-tying goal as the Hoosiers tied Michigan, 2-2
- Earns his first career Offensive Player of the Week award
- Last Indiana Offensive Player of the Week: Tommy Mihalic (Aug 31, 2021)
Defensive Player of the Week
Owen Finnerty, Michigan State
GK – Sr. — Walled Lake, Mich. —Detroit Catholic Central
- Registered a pair of clean sheets to lead Michigan State to wins over Michigan (2-0) and Wisconsin (1-0), tallying 12 total saves
- In the Battle of the Big Bear Trophy, Finnerty collected seven saves and earned MSU’s first shutout of the season
- Against Wisconsin, the Spartans earned a 1-0 win with the senior capturing five saves
- Earns his first career Defensive Player of the Week award
- Last Michigan State Defensive Player of the Week: Will Perkins (April 6, 2021)
2022 Big Ten Men’s Soccer Players of the Week
August 30
O: Laurence Wootton, Jr., OSU
D: William Kulvik, So., MD
Sept. 6
By: Peter Mangione, Jr., PSU
D: Keagan McLaughlin, Sr., OSU
Sept. 13
Co-O: Malcolm Johnston, Sr., MD
Co-O: Marko Borkovic, Fr., OSU
Co-D: Niklas Neumann, Sr., MD
Co-D: Keagan McLaughlin, Sr., OSU
Sept. 20
Co-O: Xavier Green, Sr., OSU
Co-O: Jackson Temple, Sr., RU
D: Chris Rindov, Sr., MD
Sept. 27
O: Tyger Evans, Jr., PSU
D: Nick Richardson, Sr., MD
October 4
By: Herbert Endeley, Sr., IND
D: Owen Finnerty, Sr., MSU