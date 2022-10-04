Indiana and Michigan State Receive Weekly Men’s Soccer Honors

Offensive Player of the Week
Herbert Endeley, Indiana
F – Sr. —Blaine, Minn. – Totino-Grace

  • Tallied four points in two conference matches last week, recording a goal and two assists
  • Recorded a goal and an assist in IU’s 4-1 win over Northwestern
  • Assisted the game-tying goal as the Hoosiers tied Michigan, 2-2
  • Earns his first career Offensive Player of the Week award
  • Last Indiana Offensive Player of the Week: Tommy Mihalic (Aug 31, 2021)

Defensive Player of the Week
Owen Finnerty, Michigan State
GK – Sr. — Walled Lake, Mich. —Detroit Catholic Central

  • Registered a pair of clean sheets to lead Michigan State to wins over Michigan (2-0) and Wisconsin (1-0), tallying 12 total saves
  • In the Battle of the Big Bear Trophy, Finnerty collected seven saves and earned MSU’s first shutout of the season
  • Against Wisconsin, the Spartans earned a 1-0 win with the senior capturing five saves
  • Earns his first career Defensive Player of the Week award
  • Last Michigan State Defensive Player of the Week: Will Perkins (April 6, 2021)

2022 Big Ten Men’s Soccer Players of the Week
August 30

O: Laurence Wootton, Jr., OSU
D: William Kulvik, So., MD

Sept. 6

By: Peter Mangione, Jr., PSU
D: Keagan McLaughlin, Sr., OSU

Sept. 13

Co-O: Malcolm Johnston, Sr., MD
Co-O: Marko Borkovic, Fr., OSU
Co-D: Niklas Neumann, Sr., MD
Co-D: Keagan McLaughlin, Sr., OSU

Sept. 20

Co-O: Xavier Green, Sr., OSU
Co-O: Jackson Temple, Sr., RU
D: Chris Rindov, Sr., MD

Sept. 27

O: Tyger Evans, Jr., PSU
D: Nick Richardson, Sr., MD

October 4

By: Herbert Endeley, Sr., IND
D: Owen Finnerty, Sr., MSU

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button