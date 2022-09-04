Indiana adding a DJ to its football and men’s basketball game day experience

Indiana is adding a DJ to its game day experience in football and men’s basketball.

IU has hired DJ GNO to play during football and men’s basketball games, IU confirmed to Peegs.com.

DJ GNO (pronounced DJ Know) has been doing Indianapolis Colts and Indiana Pacers games.

DJ GNO made the announcement with Angelo Ganote on Fox59 Morning News.

“I am officially the DJ for IU men’s football and basketball. I’ll be at every home game this year,” DJ GNO said in a Fox59 segment with Ganote. “… We’re very Grateful to be a part of the Hoosier tradition and help Rally these guys and get some Ws this year.”

IU had a DJ several years ago, but in the final couple of years of Fred Glass’ tenure as IU Athletic director, the Hoosiers went away from a modern feel to only band music.

That decision was met with general eye rolls from the Younger crowd, especially those who attend football and men’s basketball games at other Universities and see what the musical experience is in other places.

Some schools have had rappers at basketball Midnight Madness events for years now. Villanova, to look at one successful college basketball program, has had 50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, Tony Yayo, T-Pain, Trey Songz, Fabolous, Drake, Rick Ross and ScHoolboy Q, going back to 2006.

At Indiana, there have been requests, at least behind the scenes, for several years for IU to bring back a DJ so the Hoosiers have a musical experience that is more up to date.

DJ GNO will be present pregame and during breaks in the game in both football and men’s basketball, sharing musical duties with the band. The band is not being replaced, but a more modern touch is being added.

The Hoosiers open the 2022 football season tonight when they host Illinois (8 p.m., FS1).