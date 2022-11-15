Indian Wells Golf Resort revamping driving range with Toptracer, ice rink

The electronic line showing where a golf ball is heading on televised golf tournaments has changed the way fans expect to see golf.

Now that trajectory line, created by Toptracer, will bring a new Incarnation to the driving range at the Indian Wells Golf Resort, which is revamping the entertainment value of its Shots in the Night activities at the city-owned facility.

“We realized it was time for Shots in the Night 1.0 to get a refresh, so a number of things came together at one time,” said Ben Rodny, director of sales and marketing for the Indian Wells Golf Resort. “We have a big construction project finishing up right now, which is our solar project. That solar projected erected a 200-foot-long by 45-foot-wide solar panel covering the driving range.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button