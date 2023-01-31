India to host Men’s Club World Championships in 2023 and 2024

The host city will be announced later this year.

Volleyball World and FIVB today announced India as the host nation for the Men’s Club World Championships for two years in partnership with the RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23, India’s top professional volleyball league. As the host nation, the winners of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League in 2023 and 2024 will represent India in the tournaments, where they will face fierce competition against established Clubs from the top volleyball nations from around the globe like Italy, Brazil, Iran, etc .

The Club World Championships will be exclusively marketed in India by India’s leading sports marketing firm, Baseline Ventures, who are also founding partners of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League.

The Championships will be staged between December 6 and 10, 2023. The host city will be announced later this year.

The tournament brings the best of international volleyball to India, where the sport is seeing a meteoric rise since the commencement of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League in 2022. Season 1 of the league saw a cumulative TV viewership of 133 million in India alone and managed to reach over 84 million fans on digital platforms.

For over 20 years, the Volleyball Club World Championships have Featured the best men’s professional Clubs from around the world, competing for the title of World Champions and a share of over USD 350,000 in Prize money.

The FIVB President Dr Ary S. Graça F° said: “The FIVB is delighted to bring the best of men’s club volleyball to India for the first time ever! With the top Clubs in the world, including the host nation, taking part, fans in India and around the world can be assured of thrilling volleyball action and Incredible athlete performances.”

“We are thrilled to have the Club World Champs being held for the first time in the subcontinent,” said Finn Taylor – CEO of Volleyball World. “This tournament is known for its exciting and competitive matches, and we are delighted to give fans in India, and around the world, via Volleyball World TV, the opportunity to watch the best Clubs and Athletes compete at the highest level.”

Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Baseline Ventures and Co-Promoter of RuPay Prime Volleyball League said: “It’s a historic moment for Indian sport. For the first time in a truly global sport, the best Athletes from around the world will come down to India to showcase their Talent and our Indian players will get a chance to compete against them. This is in line with our mission to help the Indian volleyball team qualify for the 2028 Olympics and a global event which will be held for consecutive years in India will provide the perfect platform and exposure for our players.”

Mr. Thomas Muthoot, owner of Kochi Blue Spikers and Chairman of the Prime Volleyball League board said: “This is a great news for our League as it will encourage every team in the RuPay Prime Volleyball League to give their best so that they can play at the Club World Championships. Also, this global event will surely create more excitement for Indian volleyball fans as they will witness the best volleyball action on Indian soil.”

The RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23 will stream live on Volleyball World TV outside the Indian subcontinent, starting this Saturday, February 4. The qualified teams and final schedule for the Club World Championships will be announced later this year, but fans can expect to see matches from the tournament on Volleyball World TV globally.

Launched in 2021, Volleyball World – a product of a partnership between the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) and CVC Capital Partners – is aimed at driving growth, innovation and investment in volleyball around the globe with a key focus on bringing the global volleyball community together . The association with Volleyball World will offer a golden opportunity for Indian volleyball players to showcase their skills and talent across the world. It will also help the Indian fans in getting access to top global volleyball events, which will further help in increasing the sports’ Popularity in the country.

RuPay Prime Volleyball league powered by A23 is India’s only private sports league in India. After successfully completing Season 1 in February 2022, the league is back with its Season 2. Season 2 of RuPay Prime Volleyball League is scheduled to take place between 4th February – 5th March 2023. This will also be the first time the league will feature in front of passionate sports fans across Bengaluru, Hyderabad & Kochi. For PVL Season 2, the commercial arm of the global body of Volleyball (Fédération Internationale de Volley Ball, FIVB), Volleyball World has joined hands with PVL coming on board as the International streaming partners in a multiyear association. Sony Sports Network continues to be the host broadcaster & the fans are looking forward to exciting 31 games to be played in Season 2 of RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23.

