Independent regulator to step in and resolve football’s financial row – report

A new independent regulator will be given powers to step in and resolve football’s financial row, according to a report.

The regulator will also oversee a more robust owners’ and directors’ test to ensure club bosses are properly vetted, and introduce a Licensing system paid for by the Clubs to ensure they are being run sustainably, The Sun reported.

The newspaper says it has seen a blueprint of the Government’s White Paper in response to the recommendations of the fan-led review, which was due to be published next week.

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan told the House of Commons last week that the White Paper on football governance would come in the next two weeks (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The report refers to the regulator being handed “Robin Hood-style powers” to “take money from the mega-rich Premier League to distribute funds across lower leagues”.

The fan-led review had called for the regulator to be given backstop powers to impose a financial distribution settlement if one could not be agreed between the Premier League, EFL and the Football Association.

The three organizations are meeting regularly to discuss the so-called ‘New Deal For Football’ which includes cash distribution from the Premier League to the rest of the pyramid.

The EFL’s chairman Rick Parry has called for a 25 per cent share in all broadcast revenues for his organization, something the Premier League’s chief executive Richard Masters had said would be a “disaster”.

Parry has admitted his organization has “virtually no leverage” in the talks and has called for a new regulator to be given backstop powers.

The report does not mention anything in the White Paper regarding a transfer levy of up to 10 per cent to further support the pyramid, which had been one of the recommendations of the fan-led review.