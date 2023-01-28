Independence Twp. luxury home offers scenic views of golf course – The Oakland Press

This Independence Township luxury home is a golfer’s dream home, well above par.

The elegant, custom-built home features golf course frontage and panoramic views overlooking the 9th fairway, driving range and Pond area at Oakhurst Golf & Country Club. The floor-to-ceiling windows offer wide views of the golf course and grounds, to take in the golf action and wildlife.

The 5,425 square-foot Colonial with brick and stone exterior is situated on a 0.61 acre lot, according to the listing offered by Sally Hendrix, realtor at Century 21 Town & Country.

The exquisite home is located in a gated community on a cul-de-sac east of Clintonville Road and south of Clarkston Road. It is in the Clarkston school district.

The estate-sized home opens to a two-story foyer and a great room with columns, big windows and a fireplace.

The spacious kitchen includes a large kitchen island with seating, and hearth area with a panoramic view of the course.

The luxurious primary bedroom suite is on the main level and spans the full width of the home. It features impressive views of the golf course, a gas fireplace and a private balcony.

The suite includes his and hers walk-in closets and flex space for a private retreat to have morning coffee and to watch favorite shows in the evening.

The ensuite bathroom is fit for a golf pro, with a Spectacular jetted tub, sauna and his and hers showers and vanities.

In addition to the primary suite, the home includes three ensuite bathrooms upstairs with walk in closets.

The walk-out lower level features a Recreation area with a double-sided fireplace, a full kitchen and bar, home theater and wine cellar. It opens to the patio equipped with a grilling area.

The home is equipped with a whole house generator and includes a three-car attached garage.

Memberships to Oakhurst Golf & Country Club are available.

Address: 4999 Rockaway Lane, Independence Township

Price: $1,600,000

For more information, contact Sally Hendrix, realtor at Century 21 Town & Country, at 248-535-7810 or visit www.homesnap.com/MI/Clarkston/4999-Rockaway-Lane.