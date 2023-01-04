Incredulous Chris Sutton continues Rangers vs Celtic VAR Criticism

Chris Sutton has continued his Criticism of VAR in Scottish football following Rangers vs Celtic.

The pundit has blasted Willie Collum and his team for failing to advise John Beaton to review the Connor Goldson handball incident during Monday’s derby.

The ex-Hoops, Chelsea and Blackburn forward insists it was incredulous that the on-field referee was not told to go look at the penalty shout on the pitchside monitor.

And he’s called on Scottish officials to “finally get to grips” with the technology before it has an influence on where the title ends up.

He wrote in his Daily Record column: “I don’t want to say I told you so. But I told you so. I said in my column last week I was worried VAR might cause a problem at Ibrox and sure enough there was a big Flashpoint with the Connor Goldson handball.

“I don’t care what anyone says, or how some people want to pore over the IFAB rules in the search of a technicality. A penalty would be awarded down south every day of the week.

“There should be no debate. Listen, I’m not saying Celtic deserved anything from the game on Monday. They escaped with a draw and will probably feel fortunate at that.

“But that doesn’t make the Goldson decision okay. It ended up honors even and as you were in terms of the points difference.

“That could have had a major bearing on the title race though. It still might.

“I don’t blame John Beaton. He had a split second to make the call but that is why VAR is there. It’s to correct clear and obvious errors and they don’t come much more clear and obvious than that.

“For Willie Collum in the VAR Hut to come to the conclusion there was no case to answer, and to not even invite the referee to have another look, was incredulous.

“I have no problems with the Fashion Sakala penalty decision. There’s an argument Sakala stood on Carl Starfelt’s foot but as far as I was concerned, the defender slid in and didn’t get the ball.

“If you do that, you are running the risk of a penalty and that decision was fair enough.

“But for all that happened, I’m sure the Celtic players and staff would have been sitting in the dressing room at the end feeling it was a good result in the circumstances.

“In the next few weeks they’ve got the likes of Kilmarnock and St Mirren and they will be a different kind of challenge. They’ll be organized, disciplined and dogged.

“Celtic will need to be on their game to break them down and get the result they need, because if there are any slip ups then the title race really will be far from over.

“And we can only hope Scottish officials finally get to grips with VAR before it has a major say in the championship.”