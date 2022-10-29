Incredibly RARE and Uncharacteristic Photo of a Young Tiger Woods Sends Golf Fans Into a Frenzy

Tiger Woods is one of the most legendary Golfers across the globe. The 15-time major winner has millions of fans around the world and has made tons of records. Fans are always excited to know as much as they can about the golf legend and his early days in the sport. And after a picture of young Tiger Woods went viral on Instagram, his followers couldn’t stop themselves from pouring sweet comments on the photo.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tiger Woods’ viral childhood picture

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Woods has been playing professional golf since he was just 2 years old. Little Woods had no idea back then that he was going to become one of the most successful golfers to ever exist in pro golf. However, his skills were always better than anyone his age. Moreover, Woods’ dad encouraged him to play at country clubs against people older than him. And to his surprise, Woods would often defeat them at such a young age!

Tiger Wood announces Hero World Challenge Field, Revealing 17 of the top 20 players. The big name is missing ‘Tiger Woods’

Golf Digest recently posted a throwback picture of Tiger Woods that immediately went viral. The golfer can be seen standing with a golf club bigger than half his body size. But it is clear in the picture that young Woods had missed the hole while he tried to putt the ball. There is no doubt that the golfer’s short game is still better than most golfers on the PGA Tour. But his fans are finding it very interesting to see the young player attempting a putt.

Fans react to Woods’ viral picture

Woods’ fans are more like a family to him since he entered the field of professional golf. After he met the unfortunate car crash in 2021, his fans have been very supportive of him. And even though his performance was not so good in the last few tournaments, Woods’ fans have been lifting him via social media.

A similar thing happened when this picture was posted on Instagram. Here are some of the reactions from fans on social media.

“This was the last 2 footer Tiger missed”

“The last one he missed”

“He was clearly going for the hole behind”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“It’s a Premonition of his future driving ability”

“They didn’t miss one of those again for the next 42 years…”

“False. Hard right to left….lil goat playing it perfectly. Dying it in the side.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans were not ready to make fun of the little golfer unlike they do for most other players. However, there were a few negative comments too. But the majority of fans commented all the good things about the player and his cute picture playing golf.

Watch This Story: Tiger Woods Once Confessed to Being Humbled by 7-Year-Olds