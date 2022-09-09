Inconceivable – NoHo Arts District

[NoHo Arts District, CA] – The Hudson Theater is proud to announce the West Coast Premiere of INCONCEIVABLE, written and performed by multiple award-winner Meirav Zur. An engaging, cheerful, and surprisingly educational production about a rarely discussed and taboo topic…Infertility.

Show synopsis

Inconceivable: The Totally True One-Woman Semi-Fertile Quasi-“Musical” aims to entertain and increase awareness for infertility, through comedy. Awarded “Best Interactive Show” and “Critics’ Choice” at the 2018 United Solo Theater Festival, and invited to return in 2019 as part of the “Best Of” category at the festivals’ 10th Anniversary. Based on personal experience and written by the Performing actress, Atlanta/Israel native Meirav Zur, everything seen in this comedic Solo production is true and resonates with audiences. This is a hilarious and real fertility journey. Those who are “inside” infertility can never truly explain it, and those who are “outside” infertility can never truly understand it. This show bridges that gap, with many laughs along the way.

One in every eight couples currently trying to conceive in the US struggles with infertility, and rarely does anyone openly discuss what this really entails. Statistics are alarmingly similar in most western countries.

Following regular performances across Israel, including at Habima National Theatre, Inconceivable made its US debut in 2018. The show has been receiving consistently positive critic and audience reviews and has been garnering international attention for its fresh take on a still-taboo topic. Zur hopes to materialize one audience member’s feedback, “Please take this all over the world, people need to see this!”

Team



Written & Performed by Meirav Zur

Costume and Set Design by Wendy Lehmann

Dramaturgy by Natalie Fainstein

Lighting Technical Direction by Steven Pope

Publicity by Sandra Kuker PR

BIO

Meirav Zur (Actor / Playwright) – Meirav Zur is a performer, writer, director, and producer. Born and raised in the US, Zur founded English On Stage, an English-language professional traveling theater in Israel in 2005, serving as artistic director as well as writing, directing, producing, and performing in numerous original stage productions until 2020, including Little Black Dress, The Cuckoo Clock, New Neighbor, Music Evolution, Tom’s Diner, Synergy, Maniact, Touring, Chosen, Fairy Tale Mystery, and National Competition. Screen credits: Close to Home. Zur’s most recent and first solo production, Inconceivablehas led her to perform internationally, garnering awards, enthusiastic reviews, and awareness for infertility and its taboos. Meirav Zur – IMDb

