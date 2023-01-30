Incoming UWGB men’s basketball recruits still see future with Phoenix

Hartland Arrowhead basketball star and University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Recruit Mac Wrecke found out his future Coach was fired last week when he saw it on Twitter.

The 6-foot-5 guard didn’t know if the news that UWGB fired Will Ryan was true at first, but he started realizing it when he kept seeing it on social media.

Initial surprise soon turned into some anxiety.

“I was a little bit worried,” Wrecke said. “I was like, ‘Do I have a future there still?’ But since I signed or whatever, I know I can go there no matter what.”

He also spoke Friday with UWGB Athletic director Josh Moon, who reassured one of the top prospects in the state that he is still very much wanted in Green Bay.

After all, why wouldn’t he be?

Wrecke is part of what could be a Dynamite 2023 class for the Phoenix thanks to Ryan and his assistants, a parting gift from the old Coach to whoever replaces him in the next few months.

UWGB in November signed what are considered three of the top 10 Seniors in the state, a group that also includes 6-6 forward Marcus Hall of DC Everest and 6-2 guard Cal Klesmit of Neenah.

It’s difficult to expect any true freshman to come in and dominate, but the trio was supposed to be part of a core that got the Phoenix back on track after struggling in Ryan’s first three seasons.

All three have lived up to their hype this season.

Hall is averaging 23.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and shooting 59.5%; Klesmit 19.3 points, 6 rebounds and 3.5 assists; and Wrecke 17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Each could find another school to play at now that Ryan has been fired. They could ask for their release from the incoming coach, and in most cases, the Coach would grant it.

The trio received interest from other programs before committing to the Phoenix.

Wrecke had offers at one point from UW-Milwaukee and Wofford.

Hall had DI offers from UWM, Purdue Fort Wayne, Lehigh and Towson, and several offers from DII schools.

Klesmit had his recruiting slowed down after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament during AAU Entering his junior season but still received offers along the way from SIU-Edwardsville, Wofford and Toledo.

“As of right now, I’d say it’s my plan to still go there,” Wrecke said. “I’m just waiting to see who the Coach is going to be and make sure he still feels like I’m wanted there. But I’d say I still want to go to Green Bay.”

Ryan sent a group text last week to Wrecke, Klesmit and Hall. They wished his recruits the best of luck, and they wished him the same. Wrecke felt it was a nice goodbye.

“Either way, it was going to be an adjustment,” Wrecke said. “New system, new coach, you have got to figure out how the team is run, who the leader is.

“It’s going to be different no matter what, but it’s going to be different without Will. I feel like I got to know him a little bit, and it’s going to be interesting to see how the new Coach is. How the team functions is going to be based on how the Coach functions.”

Wrecke has played a big part for an Arrowhead team that is 16-1 and ranked No. 3 in the state in Division 1.

He still has kept an eye on the Phoenix despite his busy schedule. He attended the Robert Morris game earlier this month — it ended up being Ryan’s final game — and has plans to watch UWGB’s contest at UW-Milwaukee on Feb. 6.

It hasn’t been fun to see his future team losing so many games. The Phoenix is ​​2-21 and could end up being the worst team of the 363 squads in Division I by the end of the season.

But his optimism for the future hasn’t been dampened. They still believe good things can happen.

“We are going to be able to be, hopefully, be part of something special and the complete turnaround of the program,” Wrecke said. “Hopefully, bring a Horizon League Championship in a couple of years. That would be super cool to be a part of seeing where the program is at right now.”

DC Everest’s Marcus Hall also plans to stick with UWGB

Hall found out Ryan was let go when he received a text message from Klesmit, who sent him a post from Twitter.

He was aware the team was struggling and has gotten to watch a handful of games online, but the business side of college basketball is not something he knows much about.

Hall never thought about a Coach being fired during the season, and with a six-year contact, he just assumed Ryan would get more time than he did.

“It definitely was disappointing, and it definitely sucks,” Hall said. “I know all three of us, we were looking forward to playing for him and the whole coaching staff.”

Hall is like Wrecke in that he expects to be a Phoenix. He spoke to Moon on Sunday and Moon detailed the school’s plan to him and his parents and the timeline he expects to have a new coach.

“I still plan to go and play at Green Bay,” he said. “I definitely want to meet the new coach. But I don’t really see myself disliking any coach. It’s their job to come in and try to win games, and that’s what I’m going there to do as well. I don’t see myself disliking any Coach enough not to go there.”

Hall is putting together another dominant campaign, one year after averaging a career-high 28.7 points and being named the Wisconsin Valley Conference player of the year.

He wants to improve on some of his turnovers with the ball in his hands so much this season, but he has been the biggest factor in DC Everest sitting at 12-5 overall after finishing three games below .500 in 2021-22.

UWGB wants all three recruits to stick around, and Hall hopes that’s what happens. He knows how talented his future teammates are and how good they could be at the next level.

“Both of them are having crazy good years,” Hall said. “Both of their teams have been playing really well.

“For me personally, I’ve always seen they have been super highly rated in the state. I’m super excited to play with them next year, hopefully, if we can all attend there.”