Incoming UWGB men’s basketball recruits still see future with Phoenix

Hartland Arrowhead basketball star and University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Recruit Mac Wrecke found out his future Coach was fired last week when he saw it on Twitter.

The 6-foot-5 guard didn’t know if the news that UWGB fired Will Ryan was true at first, but he started realizing it when he kept seeing it on social media.

Initial surprise soon turned into some anxiety.

“I was a little bit worried,” Wrecke said. “I was like, ‘Do I have a future there still?’ But since I signed or whatever, I know I can go there no matter what.”

