Incidence and Severity of Neurologic Diseases Worsening Due to Air Pollution, Climate Change

Exposure to airborne pollutants and temperature extremes and variability were associated with incidence and severity of several neurological diseases and stroke. Climate change may also increase the risk for emerging neuroinfectious diseases carried by animals and insects, such as West Nile virus, among new, susceptible populations. Findings were published today in Neurology.

Growing literature on the health-related impact of climate change and air pollution has demonstrated increased risks of mental health disorders, dermatological conditions, and cardiovascular disease, among other conditions. However, researchers note that the influence that these climate effects have on the risk of neurological disease and individuals with these conditions are less well characterized.

Prior research has demonstrated that air pollution, specifically exposure to fine particulate matter (PM 2.5 ), was significantly associated with an increased risk of hospital admissions for neurological disorders, such as Parkinson disease (PD) and Alzheimer disease. Other findings have shown that long-term exposure to PM 2.5 may significantly increase the risk of dementia.

Amid increasing extreme weather events attributed to climate change, over 220 medical Journals published a joint editorial in September 2021 calling for urgent action to keep average global temperature increases below 1.5 degrees Celsius before 2100, as well as halt the Destruction of nature and protect health. Although, irreversible environmental changes have already occurred, said the study authors, and as the planet warms, these changes will continue to occur.

“As the warming of our planet becomes increasingly apparent, there is an urgency to understand the impact of increasing temperatures on neurological health in order to mitigate the effects on morbidity, mortality, and the burden on health care workers and health systems,” said the study authors.