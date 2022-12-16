Incarnate Word vs. Bethune-Cookman odds: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 16 predictions from proven model

The Incarnate Word Cardinals will be looking to snap their two-game losing streak when they face the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Friday night. Incarnate Word has a chance to get back to the .500 mark following losses to Grambling and Kansas State. Bethune-Cookman is coming off one of its worst performances of the season, getting blown out by North Florida in an 88-48 final on Saturday.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 pm ET. The Cardinals are favored by 1 point in the latest Incarnate Word vs. Bethune-Cookman odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 132.5. Before Entering any Bethune-Cookman vs. Incarnate Word picks, you’ll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Incarnate Word vs. Bethune-Cookman. Here are several college basketball odds for Incarnate Word vs. Bethune-Cookman:

Incarnate Word vs. Bethune-Cookman spread: Incarnate Word -1

Incarnate Word vs. Bethune-Cookman over/under: 132 points

Incarnate Word vs. Bethune-Cookman money line: Incarnate Word -120, Bethune-Cookman +100

Featured Game | Incarnate Word Cardinals vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Why Incarnate Word can cover

Bethune-Cookman is coming off a terrible outing, losing to North Florida by 40 points as just an 8.5-point underdog. The Wildcats trailed by 31 points at halftime and were not able to get any closer in the second half, marking their third loss of 30-plus points this season. All three of those losses have come on the road, as they have now failed to cover the spread in all four of their road games.

Incarnate Word, meanwhile, is riding a four-game home winning streak after beating Dallas Christian in its last home game. The Cardinals have been a much more profitable team to back in the betting market, covering the spread in five of their last seven games. Junior guard Jonathan Cisse leads the team with 11.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Why Bethune-Cookman can cover

Bethune-Cookman has faced some tough opponents on the road this season, with two of its losses coming against Iowa and then-No. 13 Indiana. This will certainly be the worst team that the Wildcats have faced away from home, making it the best chance to pick up a win. Incarnate Word has now lost five consecutive games in the month of December, getting beat by nearly 50 points by Kansas State in its most recent outing.

The Cardinals also lost to Grambling in a 72-39 blowout earlier this month, so they have been trending in the wrong direction. Freshman guard Zion Harmon leads a balanced Bethune-Cookman lineup with 12.6 points and 3.2 assists per game, while senior guard Marcus Garrett is scoring 12.1 points and grabbing 5.3 rebounds. Senior guard Kevin Davis is also in double figures, averaging 10.4 points and 5.1 boards.

