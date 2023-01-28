Inaugural Women’s Open of Virginia set for June 19-21, 2023, at Independence Golf Club

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — Female amateurs and professionals will compete together for the first time in a Championship for the Commonwealth in the Women’s Open of Virginia, according to officials with the Virginia State Golf Association (VSGA) and Middle Atlantic PGA.

The three-day, 54-hole stroke-play Championship is scheduled for June 19-21 at Midlothian’s Independence Golf Club.

WTVR Independence Golf Club

“It is exciting to be able to showcase the best women professional and Amateur Golfers from Virginia and this region at a course, Independence, that will challenge every aspect of their games,” said Anne Greever, the first female president of the VSGA Board of Directors. “This new Women’s Open will be the Jewel in the crown of VSGA’s golf events for women. The VSGA has focused in recent years on greatly enhancing its offerings for women, from the new Women’s play days for recreational Golfers to the new Women’s mid-am, and now the Open for the most elite tier of golfers. I hope lots of golf fans will come out to cheer for these talented competitors.”

All female golfers are eligible to compete in the Women’s Open of Virginia, regardless of membership or residency status.

The minimum purse for the event will be $15,000 and amateurs will be eligible to receive World Amateur Golf Ranking points in the event.

Independence Golf Club will also host the State Open of Virginia July 21-23 and the Senior Open of Virginia Sept. 11-12.