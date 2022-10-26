Inaugural “Volley-Ween” Volleyball Tournament Fundraiser and Costume Contest Comes to Santa Monica Beach

Wednesday event put on by Santa Monica Travel & Tourism

Santa Monica Travel & Tourism’s Santa MoniCARES program is excited to host its Inaugural “Volley-Ween” volleyball tournament, costume contest and mixer on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Perry’s Café and Beach Rentals. “Volley-Ween” will raise much needed funds to support local Santa Monica Nonprofits this holiday season.

Competitions will run from 2-5 pm, local businesses and residents are welcome and encouraged to sign up or attend and watch the action. Teams of two, four and six at all skill levels will be evenly matched and the friendly competitions could get spooky! There’s a rumor that the Santa Monica Police Department and Santa Monica Fire Department will be going head-to-head along with many community partners taking a shot including Loews Santa Monica Beach, Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, The Pierside Santa Monica and Le Meridian Delfina – all showing up with fully stacked teams.

“There’s nothing like bringing the community together for a good cause mixed in with some friendly competition on the sand that we plan to hold annually. We are proud that one of our biggest impacts is strengthening other Nonprofits in Santa Monica” said Misti Kerns, President and CEO of Santa Monica Travel & Tourism, “with Santa Monica being the Birthplace of beach volleyball, we think it’s a very fitting way to unite, show support and raise money for local Nonprofits as we near the holiday season and to support those who work tirelessly for our community.”

In addition to nail-biting final scores and amazing costume contest prizes, there will also be a DJ, delicious food, drinks, games and more. There is a $75 entry fee per person or in lieu of payment participants can Volunteer for eight hours at a future Santa MoniCARES event in 2023.

RSVP is required. For more information and to sign up, please email [email protected]