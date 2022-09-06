Inaugural John Robinson Awards to recognize young artists | News

Late Gunn High School art teacher John Robinson will be remembered through two new awards that will be announced at a memorial service in Palo Alto later this month. The event will be held at the Spangenberg Theater on Gunn’s campus on Sept. 10 from 1-3 p.m

The first award is the John Robinson Award of Excellence in the Visual Arts for an art student graduating from Palo Alto Unified. The award will support future art students in 2D mediums, the subjects that Robinson taught, until enough money is raised to support students in 3D art fields, according to a press release. To donate, visit Gunn’s web store, type “John Robinson” into the search bar and select the first link that appears on the results page.

The second award — the John Robinson Fund for Visual Arts — is a fundraising initiative for the California State Summer School for the Arts to support art students in the program. The fund will provide the necessary art supplies for students, according to the press release. The school was created by the state Legislature in 1985 to ensure prospective artists stayed in California and contributed to the arts and entertainment industry, rather than moving to other states, according to its website. Donations to the fund can be made at csssaf.org.

The award recipients will be picked in 2023 near the end of the school year.

A portrait of Robinson will also be unveiled at the event. The artwork was created by nine of Robinson’s former students who each worked on a section of the artwork with different materials and techniques. The memorial will also feature a gold-plated stapler created in honor of Robinson, who often stapled announcements, artwork and other paper onto walls. The stapler and information on the Excellence award will be on display in an award showcase at Gunn.