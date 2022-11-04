Inaugural Dunlap Award Instituted by Men’s Volleyball Program – Ohio State Buckeyes

2023 Schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s volleyball program issues just one annual award and starting with the 2022 season, that Honor is termed, The Dunlap Buckeye of the Year Award, named in Honor of former head coach, Ken Dunlap.

Dunlap was Ohio State’s first men’s volleyball coach (1968-71). He posted an overall record of 74-15-1 and was the Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association Coach of the Year in 1969. He won both a MIVA regular-season and tournament title during his tenure.

In the first year of competition in the sport of men’s volleyball at Ohio State, the Buckeyes posted a 17-6 record in 1968 followed by an undefeated 24-0 record in 1969.

Kevin Burch, Ohio State’s ninth head men’s volleyball coach, said the award winner each year will be someone who exhibits Dunlap’s character.

“Despite his success on the court, Ken’s former players remember him more for his character and leadership above all else,” Burch said. “As Woody Hayes said, ‘You win with People’ and Coach Dunlap exemplified that as the leader of this program.

“When each student-athlete’s time at Ohio State comes to an end, it is more important that they leave a better person, than a better volleyball player,” Burch said. “We work to accomplish both at the highest level, but one’s character will last far longer than skill on the court. No one understood that better than Coach Dunlap and that Legacy will live on for years to come.”

Sean Ryan, who completed his Ohio State career in 2022, earned the first Ken Dunlap Buckeye of the Year Award. He was presented with the Honor last spring.

“I am sincerely grateful to have been recognized for representing the attributes of such a significant Ohio State Men’s Volleyball figure,” Ryan said. “Although I was granted this honor, I wish to share this award with the teammates and staff who have surrounded me through my time at The Ohio State University. Their support, guidance, and embrace has made me into the man I am proud to be today.”

All members of the team are eligible to receive the award Coaching staff, players, and support staff that work with the program will vote to determine the annual recipient The award will be given out at the spring alumni weekend Banquet (March 17 in 2023) by the Dunlap Family Each year’s recipient will have their name in the Covelli Center along with a Commemorative Trophy

