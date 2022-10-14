Inaugural Community Outdoor Arts Festival to Take Place in Pleasant Grove

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 11, 2022

Penny Anderly | 214-670-4052

[email protected]

Khadafy Branch | 214-694-1223

[email protected]

Dallas – Several hundred attendees are expected to get their first look at The Walls of Pleasant Grove at the upcoming Styles Fest, which will include live painting by muralists, music by DJ EZ Eddie D, vendors, and activities for the entire family. There is no cost to attend the event.

The first annual Styles Fest will take place over the course of three days and will feature a mash-up of over fifteen artists including Pioneers of the aerosol art movement such as PART ONE, BIO & NICE, along with a few select Hometown favorites.

For more than a decade, Dallas native, Khadafy Branch aka DAP ONE, has been curating The Walls at Pleasant Grove, inviting artists from across the globe to share their unique painting styles in this little-known cultural enclave in southeast Dallas.

The Walls of Pleasant Grove has the strong support of District 5 Council Member Jaime Resendez, who has worked with community leaders, the Office of Arts and Culture and Dallas Water Utilities to ensure The Walls receive recognition and support from the city. “This venue is more than an outdoor art gallery, it represents the heart and essence of our community,” said Resendez.

With StylesFest 2022, The Walls at Pleasant Grove Promises to become one of the largest outdoor galleries in the country!

Details for Styles Fest:

Cost: Free

Friday, October 14 – 10 am to 7 pm

Art walk will be open to the public to tour existing art as about 30 artists work on final mural sketches.

Saturday, October 15 – Noon to 5 pm

Art walk opens again as artists paint their murals as part of Styles Fest, which will also include family activities, food vendors and music on the lot adjacent to the entrance.

Sunday, October 16 – 10 am to 7 pm

Only the artists will be allowed into the space as they finish their work.

Location: 7321 Lake June Rd., Dallas, TX 75217 (across the street from the Pleasant Grove Branch Library)

Parking: attendees can park at the Pleasant Grove Branch Library, located at 7310 Lake June Rd., Dallas, TX 75217

This is a walking tour. Wear comfortable shoes.

