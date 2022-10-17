Inaugural CAS Golf Scramble a big hit at Karsten Creek

Media Contact: Elizabeth Gosney | CAS Marketing and Communications Manager | 405-744-7497 | [email protected]

The spring of 2022 had Oklahoma State University alumni and friends swinging at the Inaugural College of Arts and Sciences Golf Scramble Hosted by CAS at the scenic Karsten Creek Golf Club just outside of Stillwater.

The event raised funds for the Dean’s Excellence Fund, which helps to provide student scholarships. Twenty-two teams teed off for a 10 am shotgun start on April 25. Lt. col. Dan Rooney, founder of nonprofit, Folds of Honor, was scheduled to be part of the event, but unfortunately could not attend due to a family emergency.

Instead, his father, Dr. John Rooney, Board of Directors member for Folds of Honor, and Ben Leslie, executive vice president of development for Folds of Honor, both spoke during the welcome along with former CAS Dean Glen Krutz.

LEFT: Dr. John Rooney from Folds of Honor speaks at the golf scramble, with former CAS Dean Glen Krutz looking on. RIGHT: Haley Kasper, Winner of the Longest Drive contest, holds her prize.

Leslie shared how critical Scholarships were for his ability to earn a college degree and ultimately to his successful career. His personal message was inspiring to attendees, Reinforcing that their participation and donations would make a tremendous impact.

Registration included a challenging round of golf at Karsten Creek, a box lunch, as well as an Awards reception and Nacho bar at the clubhouse following 18 holes of taxing, scenic golf.

The CAS Golf Scramble was made possible thanks to the contributions of sponsors including: Morrow, Lai and Kitterman Pediatric Dentistry; Ramsey System Services; and the OSU Center for Health Sciences in Tulsa — all of which were Silver Sponsors.

The Social Zeroes Intramural Legends team — consisting of Gary Shutt, Ron Woodburn, Rex Horning, and James F. “Jim” Yeats — were also Silver Sponsors and funded a beverage cart for the event. Alumnus Mark Miller (geography, ’72) was unable to attend, but made his contribution with a hole sponsorship.

Production Manufacturing won first place for the scramble with team members Franki Keeler, Kaleb Grimm, Daniel Comer and Eric Keeler. The second place team consisted of Blaine Booher, Casey Noonan, Bryan Bagby and John Sheets. Third place winners were Ramsey System Services LLC with team members Randy Ramsey, Trevor Morris, Pete Upton and Mike Blakemore. Haley Kasper won the Longest Drive contest.

Karsten Creek is limiting itself to five scrambles a year, making this event even more exclusive for CAS alumni and friends. Participants were asked for their feedback following the event and the No. 1 comment was to make sure the event was continued. So golfers, mark your calendars for April 24, 2023, to join us for the 2nd Annual CAS Golf Scramble.

LEFT: Eric Keeler, Daniel Comer, Franki Keeler and Kaleb Grimm from Production Manufacturing were the winning team. RIGHT: The Social Zeroes team of Rex Horning, Jim Yeats, Gary Shutt and Ron Woodburn played the fastest round.

Photos By: Jason Wallace | CAS Photographer

Story By: Kim Howerton | [email protected]