Inaugural Calvin football Coach ready to build program from scratch

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Trent Figg’s football career has taken him from a small town in Missouri to the Southeast, the West Coast and even Hawaii.

But he sounded like someone entrenched in the Calvin University community Wednesday during his introductory press conference as the Knights’ first head football coach.

“It has been very clear to me that on Nov. 9, 2024, we’re going to play Hope, and we’re going to be ready for that game,” said Figg, who received a rousing ovation from the attendees at Calvin’s Van Noord Arena upon mention of the Hope-Calvin rivalry.

There is a lot to accomplish for the Knights’ fledgling football program, which won’t play its first game until the fall of 2024, but the Calendars have been marked and Figg’s feet are hitting the ground running.

“As we continue to move forward, I tell everyone we’re going to be quick, but we’re not going to be in a hurry,” he said. “We want to do things the right way. We’re going to start right here in Grand Rapids. There are some high school football coaches here in the stands today, and there is tremendous high school football right here in Grand Rapids and in West Michigan, so we’re going to build a base right here in West Michigan.

“Then, we’re going to expand to the entire state of Michigan, and then we’re going to go as far as we can to get the right people for this program and to compete the right way. We want to compete in the classroom, on the field and in the community.”

The Grand Rapids-based university of more than 3,000 students announced in late October the start of a Division-III football program, then hired Figg earlier this month as the Knights’ first head coach.

“I feel so grateful that I get to be the one that stands up here first,” he said. “I’m so blessed. I’m just a small-town kid from Chillicothe, Mo., you guys have never heard of that place before, so how do I get to stand up here at Calvin University and be the first head football Coach at Calvin?

“I’m so blessed, and I’m so fortunate to be here, but I’m also fortunate to have great people around me to start this. This is going to be such a fun adventure, and I can’t wait for Saturday afternoons on Calvin’s campus. It’s going to be fun; it’s going to be exciting; it’s going to be dynamic.”

The 36-year-old Missouri native comes to Calvin after one season at Oregon, where he served as a senior Offensive Analyst and helped the Ducks go 10-3, including a win over North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl.

With Figg’s input, Oregon ranked fourth in the Pac-12 in scoring (38.8 points per game), total offense (500.5 yards per game) and passing (284.8 yards per game), while finishing third in rushing (215 yards per game).

Prior to Oregon, he spent two years at Hawaii, where he started as the football program’s chief of staff, then received a promotion to associate head coach of the defense and defensive backs coach.

Before his time at the Division-I level, Figg had two stints at Southern Arkansas, first as the Mulerider’s special teams Coordinator and defensive backs coach, then as the defensive Coordinator in 2017.

He also served as defensive Coordinator at his alma mater, William Jewell College, and later Coordinated special teams and coached running backs at Missouri State, giving him a Wealth of experience in all three phases of the game, which is something that appealed to the 12 -member search committee that received nearly 150 applications for Calvin’s head coaching position.

“He has experience coaching in all three phases of the game. He has worked as an associate head Coach and chief of staff – positions that reflect organizational and management skills necessary to build and lead the program, not only to Coach the players,” said Calvin Provost Dr. Noah Toly, who co-chaired the search committee alongside Athletic director James Timmer. “He has coached at multiple competition levels, including at very large schools and very small ones. He’s a great relationship builder and recruiter and understands what a unique opportunity it is to coach here at Calvin.”

Calvin University football Coach Trent Figg poses for a photo with Provost Dr. Noah Toly (left) and president Dr. Wiebe Boer at Figg’s introductory press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (Courtesy Calvin University)

Of course, there will be challenges at Calvin, particularly those that come with starting a football program from scratch.

“When I got here about 10 days ago, Jim (Calvin Athletic director Jim Timmer) said we literally don’t own a football right now,” Figg said. “We’re truly starting everything from scratch.”

Acquiring footballs, helmets, pads and equipment, along with construction of an on-campus stadium – is on the agenda for Calvin’s Athletic department.

For Figg, the priority is adding players.

“There are currently zero kids on the roster at Calvin, which is really exciting because typically when you go in as a new head coach, you inherit the roster that’s there, so right now, we have zero problems on our roster,” he said . “What we have to do is identify kids that fit at Calvin.

“Our first season in the fall of 2023, we will not play against another team, so we’ve got to identify kids that are tough, kids that are competitive and kids that love Calvin and want to be at Calvin. We’re going to do that through a process of being quick, but not being in a hurry. If I had to put an ideal number on the roster for next fall, I’d love to have a two-deep on each side of the roster, so 40-45 players for the fall, so we can practice with each other all fall , and we will simulate (games), so we can all stay sharp with our skills.

“The following fall, we’ll be ready for full competition, so another class of 45-50 to give roughly 100 kids for that second year, and then from there, we’d love to carry a roster of 110-120 students- Athletes going forward from that point, but I want to emphasize that we want to do it the right way.”

NCAA rules allow four full-time assistant coaches at the Division-III level, and Figg said he hopes to have those positions filled within a month.

Schematically, Figg said the Knights plan to be an explosive Offensive unit that wants to establish the run, but isn’t afraid to lean on the passing game.

“We’re going to establish the run first. If we can be explosive running the ball, we’ll do that,” he said. “I view quick passes to the perimeter as an extension of the run game, but schematically what we want to do is throw the ball 45-plus yards down the field outside of the numbers a minimum of eight times per game. We want to force people to defend the entire field.

“A lot of that comes down to players and what our players can do in space. We want to get our dynamic players, whether that’s out of the backfield or on the Perimeter in space against Defenders as quickly as possible.”

Defensively, Figg said he prefers a three-man defensive line as the base defense, but will also use a four-man line, with a goal of keeping opposing offenses guessing.

“I like an aggressive approach, but with that being said, I want to be calculated with our aggression,” he said. “I love to base out of an Odd front, and we’ll be able to play out of an Odd and even front, but I want to be a multiple coverage defense that brings pressure. We want the quarterback to feel like there’s pressure coming from everywhere, but we want to be simple and sound with our players.”

During Wednesday’s introductory press conference, Figg pointed to the 11 banners hanging from the rafters at Van Noord Arena, each signifying a national championship.

While other gyms acknowledge things like conference titles or deep NCAA tournament runs, Calvin’s rafter space is reserved for the top prize.

“That’s exciting to me because that’s the level of competition and the expectation here at Calvin, which is very special,” he said.

First, Figg must capture a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association title, which means going through programs like reigning league champ Alma, perennial power Albion and, of course, Hope.

“This conference, the MIAA, I have a ton of respect for the head coaches in this league,” Figg said. “Coach (Peter) Stuursma and the guys at Hope, they do a tremendous job there. Those guys are prepared and play really good football, so I’m excited. Who doesn’t like a great college football rivalry? This is one of the top rivalries in the country, and I’m so excited to be a part of it.”