Inaugural Authors Guild WIT festival coming to Shakespeare & Company

Lenox — The summer rush is over. Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony has closed out the Tanglewood season, kids are back to school, and the Josh Billings RunAground is right around the corner.

Just after that event, in the latter part of September, the nation’s oldest and largest defender of literature will be helping to prolong the region’s cultural festivities with a new addition to the slate. The Authors Guild Foundation’s Words, Ideas and Thinkers (WIT) Festival will be held from Thursday, September 22 to Sunday, September 25, at Shakespeare and Company, and other selected venues. Tickets to all but a few fundraising events will be offered free of charge.

WIT aims to “expand our understanding of critical issues, celebrate America’s literary culture, and amplify new Voices and perspectives. According to Authors Guild Foundation Executive Director and WIT Organizer Lynn Boulger, “barrier-free” accessibility was a top priority.

The theme for this Inaugural year is “Reimagining America.” The festival’s panels, conversations, and presentations will address, among other topics, climate change, a reexamination of American history, and the role of fiction in American life, with speakers including bestselling writers and public intellectuals such as Dan Brown, author of “The Da Vinci Code” along with authors Henry Louis Gates, Geraldine Brooks, and Elizabeth Kolbert.

How did a national literary organization based in New York find its way to Berkshire County? Boulger explained WIT’s genesis: “I had previously organized an Ideas Festival at my old job at College of the Atlantic. The Authors Guild Foundation said, ‘Oh, my gosh, can you do that for us?’ The foundation’s mission is to help promote literary culture in the United States. We thought of interesting places with a lot of charm and infrastructure that have a population that appreciates literature. Lenox just seems to be the perfect place.”

The Foundation is the charitable arm of the Authors Guild, which, since 1912, has supported writers’ ability to make a living from their work. It’s a Mandate that’s grown far more critical in the past couple of decades, as online Publishing has exploded, and has made free content widely available. According to the Guild’s internal survey data, authors’ incomes have declined forty percent over the past 15 years.

Also imperative in this particularly fraught age are the threads of the Guild’s work that touch on copyright protection, advocacy in defense of the first amendment, and offense against the banning of books, which has become a worrisome trend in recent years.

The organization’s website also offers extensive educational programming that aims to demystify the business side of the writing life, with recorded and live webinar series, offered regularly, on topics such as The Path to Publication, Finding your Agent, and The Acquisitions Process.

Authors Guild President Douglas Preston is the author, with Lincoln Child, of the Agent Pendergast series of thrillers, and many other novels. He sees literature as a bulwark against a range of less nurturing cultural forces, and he sees the Guild as playing a key role in that work. “We’re the only writers’ group with a full-time lobbyist in Washington,” he said, “and instead of lobbying for drug prices or oil leases, we’re lobbying for American literary culture, which is a good thing. We face a lot of challenges right now.” Their educational webinar series, in Preston’s view, is one way to amplify the Voices of Writers from underrepresented communities. “We’ve been working hard at trying to develop programs for them because there are a lot of wonderful Writers out there, but they don’t know anything about how Publishing works.”

For his role in the WIT Festival, Preston will be interviewing climate writer Elizabeth Kolbert, author of, among other books, The Sixth Extinction and Field Notes From A Catastrophe, and a fellow New Yorker contributor. He’s very pleased with the line-up, and with Kolbert’s participation especially. “She’s such a tremendous writer and just such an important voice right now. We’re so happy she’s coming.”

Thanks to Boulger’s extensive Outreach and publicity work over the past year, news of the WIT Festival has gotten around the Berkshires, and already many of the most popular sessions are full. (Henry Louis Gates’ conversation with David W. Blight, on Reexamining American History, was the first to sell out.) But, says Boulger, there are still plenty of tickets available, including for the final conversation of the weekend, between Ayad Aktar and Susan Choi, about identity and belonging, as well as a special Saturday afternoon performance of Wild Symphony, Dan Brown’s newest is a children’s book, and the reading will feature accompaniment by the Pioneer Valley Symphony Orchestra. The book would seem to be a creative departure for Brown, whose world-famous 2003 thriller has sold 80,000,000 copies. “The Maestro [of Wild Symphony] is a mouse,” explains Boulger, “and on every page, they introduce an animal that plays an instrument. Not only did Dan write these rhyming coupling pages, but he also wrote a score to go with it.”

In addition, there are also paid tickets still available for four special meals and performances, with ticket prices ranging from $100 to $250, and the funds collected support the work of the Foundation. “A play, a pint, and a picnic,” on the morning of September 25 on the lawn at The Mount, will feature a short comic play by Writer and playwright Laura Pederson, President of the Foundation. Tickets for that event are $150, and include, of course, the play, a pint, and a picnic lunch.

With a background in theater, Authors Guild Foundation member and Lenox Resident Hunter Runnette is one of the reasons the town will be hosting the festival, although it was not always the most natural choice. “I think Lynn worried we’d be tapped out, nonprofit-wise, but it seemed everyone wanted something like this to happen here.” Berkshire County is home to more than 1200 nonprofit organizations.

Runnette especially appreciates WIT’s potential to fully flesh out a big idea from different angles. He’s very interested in playwrights, so the Ayad Aktar conversation with Susan Choi is high on his list of sessions to attend. “I think Ayad is a fantastic playwright, and the concepts he explores are very relevant today.” Runnette also points out the opportunity afforded by the festival for reflection, a precious commodity amidst today’s often overwhelming bombardment of information that seems to demand our attention and response. “Our world is talking too much, and not listening.”