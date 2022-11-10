In Women’s golf, it’s been a week of huge purse increases | Golf News and Tour Information

On the heels of Tuesday’s announcement by the LPGA Tour that next year’s The Annika (formerly Pelican Ladies Championship) will offer a $3.5 million purse that will be the largest among non-major events outside of the CME Group Tour Championship, the Ladies European Tour said its Aramco Saudi Ladies International next February will have a purse of $5 million. How big of a bump is that? The purse was $1 million this year.