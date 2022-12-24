In Which States Has Pitt Football Had The Most Success Recruiting Recently?

Pat Narduzzi and his coaching staff finished up the first part of National Signing Day for their Class of 2023 on Wednesday by signing 19 players.

The highest rated Recruit in this year’s class was 4-star defensive tackle Isaiah Neal and the position breakdown was pretty even with Pitt signing 9 players on defense and 10 on offense.

The other part of this year’s class that was even was where the Pitt coaches got these players from.

Of the 19 players that signed, here’s the breakdown in terms of state:

Florida: 7 players

Pennsylvania: 3 players

California: 2 players

Georgia: 2 players

Ohio: 2 players

New Jersey: 1 player

Virginia: 1 player

Maryland: 1 player

Photo courtesy of Ryan Carretta’s Twitter account.

As most of you are aware, Florida is the top recruiting territory for Narduzzi and company as evidenced by the fact that Pitt devotes at least five coaches to Recruit that Talent rich state. Charlie Partridge leads the charge in that, but Tiquan Underwood, Cory Sanders, Tim Salem and Frank Cignetti, Jr. also spend quite a bit of time in the Sunshine State as well.

Three other states that Pitt devotes a fair share of time in as well are Georgia, Ohio and of course, Pennsylvania. Archie Collins and Rylan Manalac lead the way in Georgia, while in Ohio, most of the recruiting is done by Randy Bates, Archie Collins and Ryan Manalac. Here in Pennsylvania, a majority of the state is covered by Sanders and Dave Borbely. Keep in mind, a specific Assistant Coach may jump into a state that he doesn’t normally Recruit often if he has a relationship or connection with a recruit.

We thought you might be interested in looking at where the Pitt staff has been pulling recruits from over a long time period.

Over the last four recruiting classes, Pitt has signed 73 players. Here is a breakdown of what states Pitt has gotten these players from;