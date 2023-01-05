In transfer Portal age, Michigan football tries to keep up

As Michigan picks up the pieces from its Fiesta Bowl loss, there has been no shortage of activity on the roster front.

Four players have announced plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal this week, bringing the total number of departures to nine since the Wolverines concluded their regular season at the end of November.

While that number may seem high, it’s become the norm these days across college football — where disgruntled players unhappy about their situation look for greener pastures without restrictions. Michigan added seven players from the Portal last month.

The latest departure came Wednesday night, when wide receiver Andrel Anthony announced plans to enter the Portal after two seasons of playing at his dream school.

“It’s just part of the game now,” Sherrone Moore, Michigan offensive line and co-coordinator, said last week at the Fiesta Bowl. “It’s something that’s going to carry on. You’re either going to go with the times or get run past.”

Michigan has been on the losing end of the Portal since it launched in 2018, watching as more players left than entered the program, forcing Jim Harbaugh and his staff to rely on high-school recruiting and walk-ons to fill roster spots. They used the Portal sparingly, and oftentimes bringing in players who barely played.

But an addition last December, Offensive lineman Olusegun “Olu” Oluwatimi, appears to have changed that line of thinking with the Michigan coaching staff. Last week, they pointed to Oluwatimi as a reason he can work here, especially in the era of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) in high school recruiting.

“Now all of a sudden you can go to a place and really, really up your stock, win the Rimington (Trophy), win the Outland,” defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said, pointing to Oluwatimi. “(He’s) kind of a blueprint for guys that want to take that next step in their career.”

Michigan remains at a competitive disadvantage when it comes to transfers, who must undergo a rigid admissions process just to gain entry, explaining why most of them are players who graduated elsewhere. Five of the Wolverines’ seven Portal additions this offseason are graduate students, while two (Ernest Hausmann, Josaiah Stewart) will be sophomores.

Harbaugh dodged a question about Admissions last week at the Fiesta Bowl, instead pointing to increased interest in Michigan after back-to-back Big Ten Championships and College Football Playoff appearances.

“That’s the story,” Harbaugh said. “The story is that people want to come be at Michigan. There’s really no other layer to that.”

With Stewart in particular, an outside linebacker at Coastal Carolina, Michigan found out about him from one of their own, defensive back Mike Sainristil, who played with the Coastal Carolina transfer in high school.

Another incoming transfer, Myles Hinton, an offensive lineman at Stanford, is the younger brother of former Michigan defensive tackle Christopher Hinton.

“These guys aren’t just good football players,” Michigan quarterbacks Coach and co-coordinator Matt Weiss said. “They fit Michigan football. LaDarius (Henderson) was a Captain at Arizona State. Drake (Nugent) was a Captain at Stanford. Other guys, too. Jack Tuttle — Captain at Indiana. So, we’re bringing in Michigan guys. We’re not just taking players to fill holes on a depth chart.”

Weiss and Moore, the two Offensive coordinators, both describe a “selective” vetting process on the Offensive side of the ball, “making sure the guys fit the culture here” before a decision is made to add them. These days, Michigan can afford to do so given its on-field success, a draw for some more experienced players looking to add some hardware (and a bigger stage) to their resume.

“Make the natives happy and you’ll attract migrants from Afar. That’s kind of what’s happened to the Offensive line and the whole team,” Weiss said. “We’ve had to turn guys away who would be draftable — and the reason why is they’re looking at what we’re doing as an offense and saying, ‘Hey, I want to be developed as a pro player, I want to win football games, I want to run the ball.’”

Five of Michigan’s seven transfer-portal additions this year play on the Offensive side of the ball, many of them starters at their previous school, suggesting the Wolverines are looking to re-load at each position as opposed to just adding depth. Tight end AJ Barner (28 catches, 199 yards, 3 TD) was Indiana’s No. 1 tight end. LaDarius Henderson started at Arizona State and almost declared for the NFL draft. Drake Nugent and Hinton both started along the Offensive line at Stanford. Hausmann became a full-fledged starter at middle linebacker as a true freshman at Nebraska.

“There’s just more players that want to come to Michigan than want to leave Michigan,” Harbaugh said. “I think that’s a really good thing. People have heard how well guys are treated at Michigan, how much fun it is at Michigan, and how players are developed at Michigan.

“They want to come play and be a part of it, so we welcome that.”

