In the shoes and mind of Donald Keene: Students sort 7,000 books from Japanologist’s home



Students are seen recording information on books owned by Donald Keene at a storage site in Tokyo’s Kita Ward on Sept. 29, 2022. (Mainichi/Chinami Takeichi)

TOKYO — Students in Tokyo have been recording information on around 7,000 books left behind by late Japanese literature scholar Donald Keene, as they read between lines covered in handwritten notes and turn pages bookmarked with letters by literary giants and Everyday receipts.

This project to organize and document part of Keene’s Massive book collection began in August 2022 and is scheduled to continue through March 2023. It materialized through the Collaboration of the Kita Ward government, Toyo University, and the Donald Keene Memorial Foundation. Students, who play the main role in sorting the books, are finding traces of his scholarly passion, train of thought, and connections with other prominent figures of Japanese literature.

Keene continuously devoted himself to his work until his death aged 96 in 2019. Apart from writing his own works, the US-born Scholar owned a rich and eclectic collection of books, including literature, texts on history, and contemporary novels, in Japanese, English, and other languages. Among the books kept at his home in Tokyo’s Kita Ward, as well as the Niigata Prefecture home of his adopted son Seiki, where part of Keene’s collection was moved when they no longer fit in his living quarters, 7,000 were moved to a storage site in the capital.



A book with a message and signature by Japanese Writer Kenzaburo Oe is seen in Tokyo’s Kita Ward on Sept. 29, 2022. (Mainichi/Chinami Takeichi)

At the temporary storage site, students thoroughly examine and input over 70 items of findings for each book. Other than copying information on a slip indicating the exact floor, row and position they were found in Keene’s bookshelves, the students conduct their own research from scratch. Along with basic information including the book’s title, author, language, size, and summary, they also make a note of traces left by Keene. These include handwritten memos found in the margins, as well as bookmarks, postcards, and letters inserted between pages.

Following discussion on how to pass down Keene’s Legacy as 100 years have passed since his birth, the Kita Ward government concluded that they must first sort through the collection of books he consulted when writing his own works. Through such work, the municipality hopes to discover more about Keene’s close ties with numerous writers. Hiroko Matsumoto, a librarian at Kita Ward’s Central Library, said, “You can feel Keene’s passion from all the notes he jotted down on the pages. Students are also digging up treasures, such as signatures of famous novelists.”

Wakana Umemura, a fourth-year student specializing in Japanese literature, was among the 29 lucky students chosen among the 106 applicants to sort Keene’s books. She brought out “treasures” from Keene’s collection, including a book gifted to Keene by Japanese Writer Kobo Abe and one with a handwritten message by Kenzaburo Oe, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1994. She commented, “I’d only heard of Donald Keene’s name and didn’t know much about him, but I was surprised to find many traces of his interaction with Japanese literary figures, even though he’s from overseas.”



This image taken in Tokyo’s Kita Ward shows a receipt found during work to sort through Donald Keene’s Massive collection of books, which is set to continue through March 2023. (Mainichi/Chinami Takeichi)

Meanwhile, Hiroshi Kawamura, a second-year student who majors in law, found rather random items that provided glimpses of the scholar’s literal footsteps in his daily life. Inserted inside books were newspaper cuttings, a receipt from a Bookshop in New York, which seems to date back to 2002, and even one from a dermatologist in Japan. Kawamura observed that the receipt suggests that Keene bought a book near Columbia University in New York, where he taught courses on Japanese literature and cultural history for many years.

The government of Kita Ward, where Keene lived for 45 years, and Toyo University, where he had served as an academic supervisor since 2008, share the goal of Honor Keene’s wish to have his books actually read by others. When donating 788 books to the Central Library of Kita Ward — which set up a “Donald Keene collection” corner and reading room — he apparently emphasized that he wished to have his books “held in the hands of many people, instead of being viewed as objects on display.”

Toyo University Professor Hitoshi Ishida said, “I want students to experience the dynamic world of research by actually flipping through books owned by a prominent scholar. They can sense a passion that cannot be described in words, or gained by reading text printed on pages alone .” Kita Ward also pointed out that although it could have commissioned the work to professionals, it assigned the task to students as “an ode to Keene’s love of teaching youth.”

Although Keene no longer communicates with students directly, they can still learn a great deal from the Scholar and his work ethic through books in his collection.

Among the rows of books at the storage site was one accompanied by a letter which seems to be a response to Keene’s inquiry regarding Chinese characters. The sender, who is believed to be a representative of the Association for Japanese-Language Teaching, told Keene that the book provided information on the folding screen in his room, which features letters by a Chinese calligrapher during the Qing Dynasty.



Books from Donald Keene’s home library are seen at a storage site in Tokyo’s Kita Ward on Sept. 29, 2022. (Mainichi/Chinami Takeichi)

Ishida said, “Although there is the strong image that Keene specialized in Japanese literature, he actually read books from a wide range of fields. By seeing this for themselves, I want students to feel Keene’s earnestness and passion as a scholar, and how much work was put in to produce his own writings.”

Before joining the project, Kawamura, the law student who found the receipts, had only a vague image of Keene as an expert on Japanese literature. He said that the work inspired him to visit an exhibit on Keene in central Japan’s Karuizawa, and that he recognized some books on view. He gushed, “It’s amazing that I can actually touch the same objects on display at exhibitions, and not just view them through a glass case.”

Matsumoto of Kita Ward’s Central Library said, “Through this project, I hope students can grasp a picture of how Keene created his personal library.” While there is not yet a concrete plan on how to make use of the current project’s findings, Ishida raised the idea to use virtual reality technology to recreate Keene’s library exactly as he left it.

Yoshio Urano, who is in charge of cultural policy at Kita Ward, said, “Many people in Kita Ward do not know that such a great Scholar lived near them. Through the project, we want people to know how Keene continued to encourage Japanese people through his work on literature and culture.”

Ishida fears that Memories of the Scholar are fading in Japanese People’s minds. He said, “Even though Keene’s anthology is used as a university textbook in the US, his contributions to Japanese literature are not well known among the Japanese. He ought to be better known as a figure who created the foundation for contemporary authors like Haruki Murakami . I want students to internalize their own culture and be able to convey what they learned to the world.”

Making sense of Keene’s huge library is still the first step on a long road to revive his memory and pass down his Legacy to people in and outside Japan.

(By Chinami Takeichi, The Mainichi Staff Writer)