In-State Linebacker Hayden Rollison Commits to Virginia Football

A few days after seven Virginia natives officially signed with the UVA football program on early signing day, the Cavaliers added another in-state prospect to their 2023 recruiting class as Richmond linebacker and tight end Hayden Rollison committed to Virginia as a preferred walk-on on Saturday.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button