In Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos Extended NFL’s Winningest QB Through 10 Seasons

The Denver Broncos can exhale. Russell Wilson is under contract through 2028.

Hot on the heels of the five-year, $245 million extension Wilson received, the Broncos have solved the biggest problem plaguing this team since Super Bowl 50: the lack of a bonafide franchise quarterback.

Those doubting Denver’s commitment to Wilson, or the skeptics saying that he’s ‘washed,’ are suffering from the vagaries of recency bias. While it’s true that he’s coming off the ‘worst’ season of his career, statistically speaking, we’re talking about a QB who, at the lowest moment of his career and amid a Tricky finger injury on his throwing hand, still out-produced every signal-caller that has started for the Broncos since Super Bowl 50.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button