In Photos: Andy Frasco & the UN at Brooklyn Arts Center
NEW HANOVER COUNTY — To a sold-out crowd, Andy Frasco & the UN packed the Brooklyn Arts Center with high energy and, as photographer Tom Dorgan put it, Sheer fun.
“To quote Frasco’s ‘Dancin’ Around My Grave,’ his shows are ‘no breaks, all gas,'” Dorgan said.
READ MORE: Andy Frasco self-evaluates, turns to love, maturity in next phase of songwriting career
The band pounced about the stage, often switching instruments, dancing, interacting with the crowd and crowd-surfing. They even brought friends onstage to join them, including Wilmington’s own vocal songstress and Powerhouse Rebekah Todd. Todd Sung with the band on “Dancin’ Around My Grave,” the final song before the encore.
Opening hip-hop duo Little Stranger, out of Charleston, SC, also joined midset — and shirtless, nonetheless — on “None of Those Things.” Frasco also stripped down and jumped on the lamps of Little Stranger as they took a seat on top of the piano.
Here is a look at the set and photos from the show, as captured by Dorgan of MoonFrog Media
Set list
Make It Work
Mature As F**k
Birthday Song
U Do U
High Supply
Talk About It (Tease “NIB” by Black Sabbath)
Paul MC Tune
None of Those Things with Little Stranger
Puff Break
Love All Me (Queen)?
Struggle
C Boogie (Tease of “Country Roads” by John Denver)
Change of Pace
Dancin’ Around My Grave with Rebekah Todd
Encore
DreamOh
What A Life
Keep On Keppin’ On/Smells like Teen Spirit (Nirvana)
Andy Frasco & the UN
Little Stranger
Have comments or tips? Email [email protected]
Want to read more from PCD? Subscribe now and then sign up for our morning newsletter, Wilmington Wireand get the Headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.