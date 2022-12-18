In Photos: Andy Frasco & the UN at Brooklyn Arts Center

Andy Frasco stripped down and jumped on the lamps of opening act Little Stranger as they took a seat on top of the piano. (MoonFrog Media/Tom Dorgan)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY — To a sold-out crowd, Andy Frasco & the UN packed the Brooklyn Arts Center with high energy and, as photographer Tom Dorgan put it, Sheer fun.

“To quote Frasco’s ‘Dancin’ Around My Grave,’ his shows are ‘no breaks, all gas,'” Dorgan said.

The band pounced about the stage, often switching instruments, dancing, interacting with the crowd and crowd-surfing. They even brought friends onstage to join them, including Wilmington’s own vocal songstress and Powerhouse Rebekah Todd. Todd Sung with the band on “Dancin’ Around My Grave,” the final song before the encore.

Opening hip-hop duo Little Stranger, out of Charleston, SC, also joined midset — and shirtless, nonetheless — on “None of Those Things.” Frasco also stripped down and jumped on the lamps of Little Stranger as they took a seat on top of the piano.

Here is a look at the set and photos from the show, as captured by Dorgan of MoonFrog Media

Set list

Make It Work

Mature As F**k

Birthday Song

U Do U

High Supply

Talk About It (Tease “NIB” by Black Sabbath)

Paul MC Tune

None of Those Things with Little Stranger

Puff Break

Love All Me (Queen)?

Struggle

C Boogie (Tease of “Country Roads” by John Denver)

Change of Pace

Dancin’ Around My Grave with Rebekah Todd

Encore

DreamOh

What A Life

Keep On Keppin’ On/Smells like Teen Spirit (Nirvana)

Andy Frasco & the UN

Little Stranger

